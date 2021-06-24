Following various not-so-subtle teases from the Apex Legends Twitter account, Respawn has announced that the original Kings Canyon map is returning in an upcoming Collection Event. Oh, and everyone’s favorite murder site, Skull Town, is being introduced as an Arenas map.

The Genesis Collection Event kicks off on 29th June and lasts until 13th July, offering a bunch of new paid cosmetics (and what looks like an extremely cool Revenant scythe heirloom). As usual, you can acquire these by purchasing event packs or buying them directly with Apex Coins or Crafting Materials. You’ll need to purchase all 24 items to unlock the Revenant heirloom – paying for all of that would certainly be the death of me.

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event Trailer

There are some freebies, however: players will be able to earn 1600 points per day in daily challenges as part of the event’s rewards track. This includes legendary Charge Rifle and EVA-8 skins, along with a variety of charms. On top of this, there are some stretch challenges with special event badges as rewards.

As for the maps, Season 0 Kings Canyon and Season 3 World’s Edge will temporarily replace normal trios and duos queues in one-hour rotations for the duration of the event. Skull Town, meanwhile, will be added to the Arenas map rotation “in one hour increments” during the event.

There are also some noteworthy legend balance changes coming up: Revenant’s hitbox is being slimmed down to make him less of a liability in gunfights, while his Stalker climbing ability is being given a buff. “It’s not literally unlimited now, but … that boy can really climb,” the patch notes explain. Creepy. Anyway, to balance this out the duration of Revenant’s Silence is being reduced by five seconds, as is the duration of death protection while using Death Totem.

On the losing side of the balance changes, Octane’s launch pad cooldown is being increased by 30 seconds, while Lifeline’s hit box size is being increased to compensate for the removal of Low Profile. Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather scan duration is being reduced by one second, and their Beast of the Hunt duration is decreasing from 35 seconds to 30 seconds.

You can check out the full list of changes (including another Spitfire nerf) over here, but perhaps the most important of all of them is this: Wattson can now place more than one Nessie on the map with her epic emote. There can now be up to 20 Nessies on the map at any one time. Now that’s what I call a Nessiessary change.