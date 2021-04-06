Apex legends It arrived at the beginning of 2019 with the intention of competing with the great exponents of the battle royale genre and boy did it succeed. Two years later, the title of Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts continues to accumulate thousands of daily users. An important part of the community comes from Japan, where the title works very well. However, in recent times a problem is occurring in this regard. And is that Apex Legends is banning Japanese players for misinterpreting a word common in the Japanese language, as it has informed the GameRant portal.
Specifically, it is the Japanese word nigero, which means to flee and that since Apex Legends they have been confusing with a racist term. Thus, the Japanese users of the Respawn title are being compromised in the battle royale video game for using a word that can be useful in certain game contexts and that does not have no relation to the racist insult. For now, the North American company has not commented and these banned players have not been able to return to Apex Legends, but it is to be hoped that the media uproar that is causing this situation will make it easier for the problem to be reversed sooner rather than later.
New leak exposes possible Apex Legends and Titanfall crossover
Beyond restoring access to their accounts to harmed players, it remains to be seen how Respawn will deal with this problem, as the algorithm for bans for profanity or malicious words should be modified to exclude a term like this in the Japanese language. . Meanwhile, the Apex Legends director recently revealed that the Season 9 The battle royale will be of particular interest to the Japanese public, which shows the importance of this community in the action video game of the creators of Titanfall.
