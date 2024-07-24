The new Apex Legends Battle Pass will be available for purchase with Apex Coins: the game’s developers announced this in a message to the community, which arrived a few days after the rain of criticism and review bombing caused by the battle royale’s new policies.

“You spoke and we listened. With the launch of Season 22 We will be restoring the ability to purchase the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins“, reads the post written by Respawn Entertainment. “We admit: we could have handled these changes better, it’s our fault.”

“We want to increase the value and improve the Battle Pass experience: For a rundown of what the new pass has to offer starting with Part 2 of Season 22, which kicks off on September 17, check out the infographic below. This is what we want you to know:”