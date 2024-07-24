The new Apex Legends Battle Pass will be available for purchase with Apex Coins: the game’s developers announced this in a message to the community, which arrived a few days after the rain of criticism and review bombing caused by the battle royale’s new policies.
“You spoke and we listened. With the launch of Season 22 We will be restoring the ability to purchase the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins“, reads the post written by Respawn Entertainment. “We admit: we could have handled these changes better, it’s our fault.”
“We want to increase the value and improve the Battle Pass experience: For a rundown of what the new pass has to offer starting with Part 2 of Season 22, which kicks off on September 17, check out the infographic below. This is what we want you to know:”
- “With the launch of the first part of Season 22 on August 6, we want to give you the opportunity to access the Premium Battle Pass, which you can unlock by completing a series of simple in-game challenges.”
- “Starting with Part 2 of Season 22 on September 17, you’ll be able to earn the Premium Battle Pass the same way you always have: by using 950 Apex Coins. You’ll also be able to earn enough Apex Coins through the Battle Pass to purchase future passes.”
- Battle Pass options now include better rewards, and a rebalancing of challenges will make it easier to complete all sixty tiers.”
Admission of guilt
As you may recall, Apex Legends received a heavy review bombing after the announcement of the new Battle Pass, and as often happens in these cases (there are many examples by now) the development team and the publisher they had to take cover.
“We recognize that we must commit ourselves to the futurebe more transparent and consistent in our communications. Your priorities are our priorities: cheaters, game stability, and the quality of updates are at the forefront of our minds,” continues the message from Respawn Entertainment.
“We have to improve and that’s why we are taking note of it. The next step will be to make available a number of improvements and fixes coming with Season 22 – details to come in the patch notes coming August 5th.”
“Thank you again for your passion and the time you put into Apex Legends, because we couldn’t do this without you.”
