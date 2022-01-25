The world of apex legends continues to grow. Respawn Entertainment is doing everything possible to keep this battle royale popular, and compete against Fortnite Y war zone. Thus, It was recently revealed that a new character is coming to this title.

A new trailer was recently released. apex legends, which has revealed that Mad Maggie will be the new heroine of this game. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this character, as during season eight we were introduced to Maggie as Walter “Fuse” Fitzroy’s friend.

Although a previous comic of apex legends showed us how Mad Maggie died, the new trailer confirms that this character managed to survive his original fate, and will finally be properly united with this title. Although at the moment there are no further details, next January 27th a preview of season 12 will be released, where we will surely have more information about this heroine.

Via: Respawn Entertainment