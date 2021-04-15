It’s been a while since we heard some player numbers for Apex Legends, but the battle royale seems to be doing pretty dang well – and Respawn has announced the game now has over 100m players in total.

Apex Legends War Games Event Trailer

The news was shared on the official Apex Legends Twitter account, with an accompanying video to celebrate the milestone. The clip ends with the date of 19th April, and although there’s no explanation as to what this may be, there’s a brief snippet of what appears to be a town takeover – and it’s left a lot of players scratching their heads.

The big player pool milestone probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those keeping an eye on Steam’s top games: Apex Legends is consistently in the top five, and has a concurrent player count of 104k at time of writing (via Steam Charts). And that’s not even including players on Origin, Xbox, PlayStation or Switch.

Respawn has also hinted that Apex Legends Season 9 is going to be a big one, with “a ton of Titanfall stuff coming back into the game, in one way or another”. Before that, however, the game is cycling through a series of unique modes as part of its War Games event, which is live now and runs until 27th April.