Apex Legends is updated, bringing a heroic defender into the ranks of the Newcastle Legends and who will bring this peculiarity also in game. But the news does not end there, with also the new trailer of the Battle Pass.

New Legend: Newcastle – Newcastle has finally gained entry to the Apex Games after attempting to win a seat many, many times. As protector of his small town, he will have to stand up among the Legends to continue to keep Harris Valley safe. With his defensive style of play, Newcastle will jump into the line of fire to protect his team.

Storm Pass Evolution Map – When a giant monster rose above the waves of Storm Pass, the Legends united and defeated it. In the process, they unearthed long-buried IMC Armories, each with weapons and loot guarded by ferocious robotic Specters. Players have to fight, but the rewards are worth the effort in this new PVE minigame. Legends can also explore the carapace of the beached sea creature in an attempt to hunt down the vast treasure found in the belly of the beast.

Renewed Ranked – Apex Legends: Saviors’ updated Ranked system adds level demotions, entry cost adjustments, a new tier and a rework of Ranked points to promote teamplay. All but three relegation protection games have been removed, raising the stakes of each game. Teammates will have to work together to rise through the ranks. And with a new introductory Rookie level, there’s never been a better time to join the fun of Ranked Play.

New Battle Pass – Players can defend what they love in style with the Heroes Battle Pass. Fuse leads his team to glory with his Legendary “Sir Fitzroy” skin, while Bloodhound’s “Wild Future” skin showcases the dragon within them. Additionally, transform the CAR SMG into a knight-worthy weapon with the Legendary “Dragonborn” skin, while also unlocking Epic skins for Mad Maggie, Newcastle and Pathfinder, with full sets to complete their new looks. Completing the Battle of Heroes Pass unlocks the Winter Soul and Molten Soul Reactive Spitfire skins. The Battle Pass also features many other exciting rewards along the way, including a new music pack, loading screens, emotes, banners, and weapon charms.

Apex Legends: Heroes is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.