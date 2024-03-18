Electronic Arts and Respawn have decided to postpone the North American finals of the event Global Series Of Apex Legendsor the official competition of the game, for suspected hacking and possible security compromises, perhaps due to the anti-cheat system used.

The case started from two alleged hackings that occurred against professional players of Apex Legends, belonging to famous eSports teams of this title, who documented the issue on video because it occurred during a livestream on Twitch.

In the video shown on X we see Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose of DarkZero who suffers a sort of interference from unknown people, apparently who somehow penetrated his account during a game.