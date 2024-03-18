Electronic Arts and Respawn have decided to postpone the North American finals of the event Global Series Of Apex Legendsor the official competition of the game, for suspected hacking and possible security compromises, perhaps due to the anti-cheat system used.
The case started from two alleged hackings that occurred against professional players of Apex Legends, belonging to famous eSports teams of this title, who documented the issue on video because it occurred during a livestream on Twitch.
In the video shown on X we see Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose of DarkZero who suffers a sort of interference from unknown people, apparently who somehow penetrated his account during a game.
Easy Anti-Cheat's fault?
The system appears to carry out a sort of “hijacking” of the account, which is controlled by an external party by exploiting what appears to be a vulnerability in the system.
In the video we see that the player loses control of his character, while the game chat is filled with the message “Apex hacking global series by Destroyer2009 & R4ndom”.
This prompted the developers to investigate the matter, concerned that there may actually be a vulnerability in Apex Legends and leading to the postponement of the official eSports event due to possible “competitive integrity” issues in the game.
Some suspect that the exploit may be linked to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system and in particular to Easy Anti-Cheat, which could therefore have been targeted by these “hackers”. We await any developments on the matter.
