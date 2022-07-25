After appearing in a leak earlier this year, Vantage tells its grim story with an introductory video.

Although Respawn had already carved a niche for itself in the video game world, there is no doubt that Apex Legends has made the industry stand out. look again at the developer. The success of this title has led to an Apex Legends Mobile that has already generated record revenue, although the studio intends to further exploit its universe with a new installment. However, this does not remove that the original game keep getting content periodically.

Apex Legends will present a new trailer on July 28That is why the company is preparing the landing of a new character: Vantage. A girl who, as we see in the latest trailer released by Respawn, has gotten used to a life of pure survival. To know more about this character, we will have to wait until the 28 of Julydate on which a new advance of the battle royale will be published.

Not many details of Vantage have been shared, but EA describes it like this in their Web page: “Raised on the arid ice planet of Págos, Vantage learned the hard way to become the last survivor.” Added to this, from VGC remember a leak from the beginning of the year in which this character is highlighted for his abilities as sniper.

In this way, Apex Legends plays the mystery with its community and invites us to see the next trailer for the battle royale experience. A proposal that, as we already told you in our Apex Legends analysis, has managed to give a new step in the genre through its own identity and a more agile and vertical action.

