Respawn Entertainment has announced the upcoming arrival of the event Celestial Dawn Collection for Apex Legendswhich offers a series of modalities and special events in sequence, within the third mandate of this type regarding Season 15 and with the interesting Hardcore Royale featured for the first time in the game.

Within this collection we can unlock 24 cosmetic items premium, in most cases related to the theme of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is the theme of the whole event.

Among these we find a rabbit skin for Octane, perfectly in line with the holiday in question.

Other skins are also planned for Ash, Pathfinder and Wattson, as well as a reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Among the biggest innovations, however, we find above all the Hardcore Royale mode, which presents itself as the definitive game option in terms of challenge rate and selectivity, given that it has a particularly high level of difficulty.

In the mode in question the HUD is very small and almost non-existent, moreover the players do not have body and head protections, which makes them all particularly vulnerable to attacks. The Celestial Dawn Collection event will start on January 24, 2023at the end of the current collection of Spellbound events.

“Celebrate the dawn of a new year in the Celestial Dawn Collection Event! Challenge yourself in the new Hardcore Royale mode. With a limited HUD, a ring that deals max damage early, and no Evo shields, helmets, or armor swaps, every battle will be ruthless.

Unlock 24 new limited-time cosmetics, featuring legendary skins for Octane, Pathfinder, Caustic, Ash, and more. Complete the collection by the end of the event and you will automatically receive “”Jadeite Retribution”” the new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper!