Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have released a spectacular trailer cinematographic to present Ballisticthe latest Legend of Apex Legendswhich will make its debut on May 9 with the Arsenale season.

Wealthy heir, August Montgomery Brinkman embarked on a path of self-destruction that led him to take part in the Thunderdome Games, the forerunner of today’s Apex Games, under the pseudonym Ballistic and extraordinary marksmanship that led him to achieve great success.

Strengthened by the new record of concurrent players on Steam with Season 16, Apex Legends aims to do even better from May 9, and Ballistic will be a fundamental element of this strategy.

In fact, in the game we find the aged and wicked character, determined to ensure that his son does not make the same mistakes that led him to isolate himself for forty years, devoured by feelings of guilt for some events that he could have avoided while taking part in the games.