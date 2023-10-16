Post Malone is coming in Apex Legends. The musician is collaborating with Respawn Games for a new event. “Get ready for two weeks of beautiful chaos,” reads the singer’s announcement. The video shows Post Malone lying on the ground, presumed dead, asking if someone can “resuscitate” him. At the end of the clip you see details of the upcoming event, including the start date, Tuesday November 7.

Judging by Post Malone’s reference to the event lasting “two weeks”, probably the whole thing will end on Tuesday 21 November. What appears to be a unique Octane skin is also revealed at the end of the video, likely focusing on the singer himself. We don’t know much else at the moment.