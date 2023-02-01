It’s no mystery that IT’S AT is going through a difficult moment: this situation has made it necessary for the publisher to move with greater prudence, starting with the postponement of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and, now, also from closure of some projects.

EA has announced that it is abandoning two mobile games: the first is Apex Legends Mobilea title active since May 17 of last year which will officially close its doors May 1, 2023; the second is instead a game that had not yet been published, but was in the beta phase.

The title, practically dead in the bud, is Battlefield Mobile. In fact, there are very few players who have had the opportunity to try it beta of a title which, now cancelled, will remain an unexploited opportunity.

Regard Apex LegendsEA itself has stated that, despite the strong public enthusiasm that accompanied its release, the hold of the title on the players has been significantly lower than expected of the publisher. Everyone in app purchases they have already been deactivated, much to the disappointment of the community.

The team that was dealing with Battlefield was quickly dismantled, in this regard, EA expressed itself by saying that this use of resources went against the new strategy that the company wants to adopt towards the franchise.