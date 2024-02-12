In view of the imminent launch of the Season 20 Of Apex Legendstitled “Breakthrough,” Respawn Entertainment and EA showcased upcoming content in Battle Pass of the new season via the trailer you can find in the player below.

As usual we find a series of free rewards for all players, consisting of the Pathfineder “Code Blue” skin, 7 Apex packs, 11 weapon skins, 4 transitions, win counters for all Legends, 2 music packs, a season badge, and up to 200 Apex Coins.

By purchasing the premium pass instead it will be possible to obtain unique epic skins for Fuse and Ash and over 100 rewards, including the R-99 Reactive “Pooper” at level 100, the legendary skin “Sand and Rust” and much more.