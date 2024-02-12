In view of the imminent launch of the Season 20 Of Apex Legendstitled “Breakthrough,” Respawn Entertainment and EA showcased upcoming content in Battle Pass of the new season via the trailer you can find in the player below.
As usual we find a series of free rewards for all players, consisting of the Pathfineder “Code Blue” skin, 7 Apex packs, 11 weapon skins, 4 transitions, win counters for all Legends, 2 music packs, a season badge, and up to 200 Apex Coins.
By purchasing the premium pass instead it will be possible to obtain unique epic skins for Fuse and Ash and over 100 rewards, including the R-99 Reactive “Pooper” at level 100, the legendary skin “Sand and Rust” and much more.
Season 20 starts tomorrow
We remind you that Season 20 of Apex Legends will be available from tomorrow, Tuesday 13 February, and will celebrate the battle royale's fifth anniversary. Among the novelties of the new season we find a new Legends upgrade and armor management systemthe Straight Shoot timed mode and major changes to competitive.
If you want to know more, here is our preview with all the news of Season 20 of Apex Legends.
#Apex #Legends #trailer #presents #Battle #Pass #Season #Breakthrough
Leave a Reply