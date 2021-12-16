This week Electronic arts made a recount of what 2021 was like as a company and its video games. Two of them stood out in particular, Apex legends Y EA SPORTS FIFA.

The year that is ending was very significant for both of them, as well as for the players who enjoyed them. When counting an active user base of 500 million around the world, it emerged that they were the most popular. It is an excellent achievement.

FIFA 21 became more popular during the pandemic

EA highlighted that due to the limitations caused by the COVID-19, FIFA it became a sport for many. It is for what makes a comparison.

While in 2021 more than 26 thousand goals were scored in real football and 50 thousand balls were stopped in the goal, in FIFA 21 players scored more than 22 billion goals.

As for balls saved, they exceeded 30 billion. Users paid a lot of attention to the game.

Everyone wants a part: Tensions grow between EA and FIFA over the use of the name

Speaking of Apex legends, fans gave over 322 billion pings this year. They also glided down more than 24 billion zip lines and used 12 billion jump platforms.

A sample of what I have done so far by Respawn Entertainment has managed to keep its community of players very alive. But this success has also put him in the sights of hackers, a problem to be dealt with.

Apex Legends had a great year for gamers

EA He also revealed where the new members of his world community come from. Most were from Europe (30%) while the United States (25%) came in second.

The Asia Pacific region (22.5%) was placed in third place and in fourth is Latin America (15.7%). As can be seen, growth occurred mainly in Europe, but the Americans were not far behind.

2022 will be an interesting year for Electronic arts. Especially because it will be known if the series of FIFA will keep your name, or change it instead. It is something that has not yet been decided.

What concerns to Apex legends, its expansion to other platforms continues. Next year mobile versions based on ios Y Android, which will further grow your player base. We will see how things go.