Madrid. Anthropologists have long thought that our ape ancestors evolved an upright torso to pick fruit in forests.

But new research from the University of Michigan suggests that a life in open woodlands and a diet that included leaves fueled the apes’ upright posture.

The finding, published in the journal Sciencesheds light on the origins of apes and delays the onset of herbaceous forests from 7 and 10 million years ago to 21 million years ago, during the early Miocene.

The fruit grows on the periphery of the trees. To reach it, the great apes have to distribute their weight on the branches that extend from the trunk and reach out towards their prize. This is much easier if the ape is upright, as it can more easily grip the various branches with its hands and feet. If the back is horizontal, the hands and feet are often under the body, making it difficult to move to the smaller branches of the tree, especially if the ape is large.

That’s how living apes reach for fruit, and according to UM researchers Laura MacLatchy and John Kingston, it’s been theorized that’s why apes evolved to stand upright.

open grassy areas

But new research focused on a 21-million-year-old fossil ape named morotopithecus and directed by MacLatchy suggests that this might not be the case. Instead, the researchers believe the earliest apes ate leaves and lived in a seasonal forest with a broken canopy and open grassy areas. The researchers suggest that this landscape, rather than fruit set in closed-canopy forests, prompted the apes’ upright posture.

Their results are bolstered by a companion article examining these grassy paleoforest habitats, published in the same issue of the journal.

“The expectation was: we have this ape with an upright back. He must live in the forests and eat fruit. But as we learned more data, the first thing that surprised us was that he ate leaves. The second surprise was that he lived in forests, ”MacLatchy, a paleoanthropologist and professor in the UM Department of Anthropology, explains in a statement.

The two works arose from an international collaboration of paleontologists funded by the National Science Foundation of the United States. The study led by MacLatchy focuses on a 21-million-year-old site called Moroto, in eastern Uganda.

There, the group, which included researchers William Sanders and Miranda Cosman, examined fossils found in a single stratigraphic layer, including the oldest and most clearly documented ape fossils, morotopithecus.

In this layer were also fossils of other mammals, ancient soils called paleosols, and tiny particles of plant silica called phytoliths. The researchers used these tests to recreate the old environment of morotopithecus.

MacLatchy and Kingston discovered that the plants that lived in this landscape were subjected to what is called “water stress”, which means that they lived in seasonal periods of rain and aridity. This also means that, at least part of the year, the apes had to rely on something other than fruit to survive. Taken together, these findings indicate that the morotopithecus he lived in an open forest dotted with treetops and shrubs.

“These open environments have been invoked to explain human origins, and these more open and seasonal environments were thought to have come into existence between 7 and 10 million years ago,” explains MacLatchy. That environmental change is thought to have been selected for terrestrial bipedalism: our ancestors started walking on the ground because the trees were farther apart.

“Now that we have shown that these environments were present at least 10 million years before bipedalism evolved, we need to rethink human origins as well,” he adds.

The first clue that these ancient apes ate leaves was in the apes’ molars. They were very “ridged”: rugged, with peaks and valleys. This type is used to tear fibrous leaves, while those used to eat fruit tend to be more rounded, explains MacLatchy.

The researchers also examined ape tooth enamel, as well as that of other mammals found in the same stratigraphic layer. They found that isotopic ratios – the abundance of two isotopes of the same element – ​​in their tooth enamel showed that the apes and other mammals had been eating water-stressed C3 plants that are more common in open forests or arid areas.

“By putting together locomotion, diet and environment, we basically discovered a new model for ape origins,” MacLatchy said. In anthropology we care a lot about ape evolution because humans are so closely related to them and traits like lower back stability represent an arboreal adaptation that may have ultimately led to bipedal humans.”

Previously, researchers believed that early Miocene equatorial Africa was heavily forested and that open seasonal grasslands and forests did not evolve until 7 to 10 million years ago.

However, the second paper uses a set of environmental indicators to reconstruct the vegetation structure of nine ape fossil beds in Africa, including Moroto, during the early Miocene. According to Kingston, a biological anthropologist and associate professor in the UM Department of Anthropology, these indicators revealed that C4 grasses were “everywhere” during that period.

“For the first time,” he continues, “we are showing that these grasses are widespread, and it is the general context of open seasonal forest ecosystems that was integral in shaping the evolution of different mammalian lineages, including and especially in our case. , how the different lineages of apes evolved.”

The nine sites are spread across eastern equatorial Africa, far enough to develop a “regional picture” of what site landscapes looked like in the early Miocene, Kingston explains. At that time the East African Rift was forming. The Earth was breaking apart. As a result, the entire region was uplifted, causing enormous variation in the topography and thus in the regional climate and vegetation.

To reconstruct the paleoenvironment of each location, the researchers used carbon isotope analysis of ancient soil organic matter, plant wax biomarkers, and phytoliths found at each location. Carbon isotope analyzes revealed that a wide variety of plants lived in the grasslands, from those that make up the closed canopy to wooded grasslands.

Using various indicators to reconstruct the paleoenvironments of these nine sites, the researchers found that C4 grasses were abundant in eastern equatorial Africa and formed a critical part of the landscape’s heterogeneous habitats. Their data also push back the earliest evidence for the existence of C4 grass-dominated habitats in Africa and the rest of the world by more than 10 million years.