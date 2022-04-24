“Orange drops in the red horizon. They fidget, raise their heads. Dutch festicciola at an aperitif in the garden of the Ferrari house, attended by 40,000 yesterday. Today, when the real party takes place, there will be 64,000. Charles Leclerc is electrocuted in the distance by Max Verstappen, after having sent the park into a frenzy with a sprint at the start. It seemed like the signing to close the practice of the first of the three mini-GPs of the season (the other two will be held in Austria and Brazil), no longer an experiment, but a pleasant alternative program thanks to the changes to the format “. This is how the service dedicated to the Imola Sprint opens in today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera which underlines how the points guaranteed to the first eight and not only to the first three – new for 2022 compared to the 2021 regulation – have ensured that the show over the 21 laps was absolutely enjoyable and sparkling with many duels and overtaking also consumed for the first position (it is the first time that leadership changes in a sprint race).

“Today’s hopes for a Ferrari success remain unchanged because the F1-75 has shown that it knows how to recover. Carlos Sainz, for example, after the bang in qualifying he was tenth on the starting grid and was able to recover up to fourth place – reads on The print – the Imola race will be different for a fundamental reason, in all likelihood the top riders will start with medium tires and will have to make at least one pit stop, while in the sprint they used soft compounds without having to replace them “.

‘Imola awaits Leclerc’s flash’the title of Republicwho writes “It takes patience to be a sprint. The mini race in Imola, won by Max Verstappen in the 19th of 21 laps with overtaking Charles Leclerc at the Tamburello among the red ooohhs in the packed grandstands (40,000 spectators), explains the strength of the paradox. And other things too, for today’s GP where there will be 63 ups and downs on the banks of the Santerno (and 64,000 fans): that success will not be decided under the traffic lights. It will be a game of chess between the two blues and the two reds that start alternating thanks to the spectacular comebacks of Sergio Perez (from 7th to 3rd) and Carlos Sainz (from 10th to 4th). Strategies, teamwork, fleeting moments will count “.