Leaders say more intense efforts are needed to tackle inflation, food security and climate change

Leaders of spec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) pledged this Saturday (19.Nov.2022) to maintain and strengthen rules of a multilateral trading system, while most of them condemned the war in Ukraine. read the full document (194 KB).

In their declaration at the end of a 2-day summit in Bangkok (Thailand), leaders of the 21 members of the group also stated that more intense efforts are needed to face challenges such as rising inflation, food security, climate change and natural disasters.

The APEC meeting marked the 3rd international meeting held in the region in a week. A Southeast Asia summit including China, Japan and the US was held in Cambodia (Nov 10-13), while the G20 nations gathered in Bali (Nov 15-16).

Previous meetings have discussed the war in Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan and the Korean peninsula.

At the G20 meeting in Indonesia, countries released statements condemning the war in Ukraine, but noting that some countries viewed the conflict differently.

APEC leaders echoed this when referring to UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression. They demanded complete and unconditional departure from Ukraine.