Godzilla vs. Kong is one of Warner Bros and HBO Max’s big box office hits. The feature film produced by Legendary Pictures shows the confrontation of the two titans that belong to the Monsterverse.

The success of the film has not gone unnoticed by the production company The Asylum (creators of the Sharknado saga), which has decided to release its own version titled Ape vs. Monster, which already has its first trailer .

The sneak peek shows how a lizard and a gorilla are exposed to chemical debris that causes them to become giants, in order to face off in a fierce battle in which only one of the beasts can survive. Ape vs Monster will have the creatures fight in the streets of Washington DC, as can be seen in the trailer.

Ape vs Monster – trailer

It is not the first time that The Asylum has plagiarized a blockbuster film, The Da Vinci treasure, Pirates of Treasure Island, are cheap replicas of The Da Vinci Code and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. In 2007, the production company released Transmorphers 2026, plagiarism of Transformers. He also released I am Omega, which copies I am a legend, starring Will Smith.

Known Plagiarisms from The Asylum

Alien Origin, Prometheus plagiarism

Mega Piranha, Piranha 3D plagiarism

The terminators, plagiarism of Terminator: salvation

Snakes on the Train, plagiarism of Serpents on the plane

Abraham Lincoln vs. zombies, plagiarism of Abraham Lincoln vampire slayer

Allan Quatermain and the temple of skulls, plagiarism of Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull.