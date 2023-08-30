‘Ape men’ to be used to scare away macaques during G20 summit in India

Indian officials preparing for next week’s G20 summit they hired teams of ‘ape men’ and set up primate figures to prevent macaques from eating the floral displays set up for the match.

We can't take the monkeys out of their natural habitat, so we send a team of 30-40 trained men to scare the monkeys away.

The New Delhi City Council hired more than 20 ‘monkey men’ imitate the howls and cries of aggressive langur monkeysnatural enemies of the small rhesus primates that wreak havoc in the green areas of the city

“We cannot remove the monkeys from their natural habitat, so we send a team of 30 to 40 trained men to scare away the monkeys,” Satish Upadhyay, vice president of New Delhi’s city council, said Wednesday.

He added that these men will be sent to the hotels where the delegates will stay, as well as to the places where sightings of monkeys have been reported. Although they are revered in this Hindu-majority country, monkeys are a threat: they destroy gardens, commercial and residential roofs and sometimes attack people for food.

Indian police are preparing a near-total lockdown of central New Delhi for the September 9-10 summit, with roadblocks and a declared holiday on those days.

