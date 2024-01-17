It should be noted that the Xbox version has been offline for a while now of time due to some technical issues, and now it turns out there are no plans to bring the servers back. From February 1st, monetization options will be disabled for the PS4 version and the permanent closure will take place on August 2nd.

Little Orbit and PLAION have announced the closing of APB Reloaded on PS4 and Xbox One . The PC version will remain online.

Little Orbit's statement

In a Little Orbit press release said: “After careful consideration and evaluation of various factors, Little Orbit and PLAION have decided to sunset APB Reloaded on console platforms. This decision was not made lightly and we understand that it may be disappointing news for our players consoles who have been patiently waiting for game updates and fixes.”

“The decision to discontinue APB Reloaded on consoles was driven by one combination of technical challenges, resource limitations and the evolving gaming landscape. We want to ensure our players have the best gaming experience possible and, unfortunately, supporting the game on console platforms has proven increasingly challenging.”

“We want to express our opinion sincere gratitude to the APB Reloaded console community for the creativity, dedication and support you have shown over the years. We are here to support you in this transition and our customer service team is available for any questions or concerns. Thank you for being part of the APB Reloaded community. We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate these changes.”

APB Reloaded has been available on PlayStation 4 since 2017. It arrived on Xbox One the previous year.