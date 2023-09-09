The Russian authorities do not hide their absolute indifference towards the different local elections that have been held since this Friday in 85 territories. Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow—and practically certain winner again—not only has not attended any debates, but he has not bothered to mention the elections on his social networks for months. The great novelty of these votes, an appetizer of the presidential elections of March 2024, are the pseudo-elections called in the occupied areas of Ukraine, where not a single local party is present in constituencies devastated by the war. Meanwhile, the Russian opposition has returned to fighting from exile and prison.

“On City Day you can ride the attractions in the capital’s parks for free. “This has been the option that received the most votes during the verification of the electronic voting system.” This message has been the closest thing to a mention of these elections by candidate Sobianin. It was August 30. The mayor of Moscow was referring to the online voting system promoted by the Government that in the 2021 legislative elections led the Communist Party to protest in the streets against alleged electoral fraud.

Golos, a renowned NGO that defends voters’ rights, confirms that the repression against candidates, observers and voters has reached such a point that these elections are nothing like those of 2021, with Alexei Navalni, the most important opponent of the Putin regime, already arrested.

“It is the most insignificant, boring and discreet campaign in the modern history of Russia,” denounces the platform, declared a foreign agent by the Kremlin and a victim of persecution. The authorities arrested more than a dozen of its members and opened cases against its top officials, Grigori Melkonyants and Natalia Guseva, accusing them of collaborating with the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), a platform criminally persecuted when it was declared an “undesirable organization” by the Kremlin in 2021 and with which Golos has since cut ties.

“It seems as if the security forces doubted that the authorities had real support, that the desired results could be achieved through political methods and had decided to take everything into their own hands,” says Golos.

The absence of an electoral debate in Moscow, which has been the subject of constant drone attacks since May, is striking. Although Sobianin’s popularity is high due to his management of the coronavirus (with hardly any restrictions), the modernization of the city (recipient of a large part of the country’s budgets) and his discreet second place in the war, there has been no threat of a campaign serious electoral, unlike past elections, where the opposition had more room for maneuver.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Local elections are held in dozens of regions of the country for three days, from September 8 to 10. Those in the capital coincide with the 876th anniversary of the founding of Moscow. The city has been taken over by the posters and banners of this event, whose colors (white, blue and red) not only match those of the Russian flag, but also those of the Kremlin party, United Russia.

However, it is very rare to see an election poster, especially from Sobianin himself. Neither the mayor of Moscow nor his main rival, Leonid Zyuganov, candidate of the Russian Communist Party and grandson of the leader of this party for 30 years, Gennadi Zyuganov, have agreed to participate in any political debate or hold any mass rally. His grandfather, a supporter of President Vladimir Putin, was the one who deactivated the protests of the Moscow communists against the alleged manipulation of electronic voting in 2021.

Voting under Russian occupation

In addition to the Moscow vote, the governors of 21 provinces and members of dozens of regional and local assemblies will be elected this weekend.

The elections include for the first time the occupied areas of Ukraine, where annexation pseudo-referendums in September 2022 were already held. In the territories guarded by the Russian forces of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia they will be held, in the middle of war , pseudo-elections where no local party is present, only the formations present in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

There, the deputies of the regional chambers will be appointed, who, in turn, are expected to name the governor proposed by Moscow. According to the deputy head of the Russian Central Electoral Commission, Nikolai Bulayev, voting in those territories depopulated by the war has started “very well.” Yevgeny Balitsky, the administrator imposed by the Kremlin in the area where Ukrainian forces carry out their major offensive, Zaporizhzhia, assured on Friday that a third of the remaining population voted in the first hours with three days still ahead.

Balitski highlighted the role of the Russian military in bringing the ballot boxes to the homes of Ukrainians to vote. For her part, the head of the Kherson electoral commission, Marina Zakharova, reported that her headquarters had to be evacuated at least twice due to being the target of several drone attacks.

The occupation authorities try to show a supposed electoral normality, but on the Russian border the elections have been suspended to minimize risks, as is the case of the settlement of Shebékino, very close to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and target of Ukrainian attacks by be a key step for Russian troops.

Merger of the State and Putin’s party

The independent Yábloko party managed to gain a foothold in the city of Veliki Novgorod in 2018, where it obtained more than the 5% necessary to have seats in the local assembly. This year it was presented with the motto For the peace, but its members were also arrested in August. A candidate, Oksana Sergueyevna, had a photograph with a blue and white flag of the opposition, and another politician, Valeri Kochnev, had published a video clip of the song on his social networks in 2021. zombie, by The Cranberries, with images of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. This topic denounces the manipulation of children with the glorification of weapons.

On the other hand, Golos denounces that “the fusion of the state apparatus and the ruling party is intensifying.” In administration buildings, on posters in schools and public transport, the line that separates the United Russia party from public organizations is increasingly blurred.

Likewise, in these elections no candidate has stood out who could overshadow the Kremlin. “Now the heads of the regions must be faithful soldiers of the party and the course chosen by the country’s leaders, executors of their popular program,” adds Golos.

No opposition in Moscow

No one from the opposition is running in the Moscow elections, persecuted even after being ostracized. Two well-known dissidents, Ilia Yashin and Alexei Gorinov, were sentenced these months to eight and a half years and seven years in prison for criticizing the war, despite the fact that they could only engage in politics as district councilors.

“At the beginning of his career in the capital, Sobianin wanted the legitimacy of competitive elections and, most importantly, the Kremlin allowed him. Therefore, they allowed Navalny to participate in the 2013 mayoral elections,” Yashin recalls in a column published by his team from prison. “But Alexei [Navalni] He received a third of the votes and made the authorities very nervous. In subsequent elections, opposition candidates were deleted and only extras were registered.” “The apotheosis of the conversion of the Moscow elections into a pile of garbage was the introduction of remote electronic voting,” the dissident underlines.

Fights between opponents

Navalni has been the protagonist of the latest confrontation between the opponents. The dissident remains locked up in a prison under strict isolation for several sentences totaling more than 30 years. His advisor in the 2013 mayoral campaign, Maxim Katz, also sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison, accused him in an open letter of not having been “a predictable politician” and not proposing anything further. of the motto Don’t lie and don’t steal, which is a good moral basis, but it is not at all useful as a basis for a politician.”

The Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, during one of his trials, in February 2021. HANDOUT (AFP)

The clash between Navalny and Katz began when the former criticized another dissident in exile, businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, for having encouraged Russians to join the Wagner Group coup in June to overthrow Putin. “Let’s help with gasoline (…) Help [al jefe de los mercenarios, Yevguenni Prigozhin] if you decide to oppose this regime! If a criminal is willing to object, now is not the time to turn away. Now we have to help him and then, if necessary, fight him too,” Khodorkovsky published then.

Navalni’s social networks published his harsh criticism of the businessman in the article my fear and hatred, criticized by Katz, who considered that this column would not have been written by the opponent, but by someone on his team. “I am not attacking Navalny, but you, idiots. “They are trying to use the media resources of Navalny, who is in prison, to fight against (…) Khodorkovsky,” said Katz.

Subsequently, another column signed by Navalni he responded to his former advisor. “For the second time in my life (the previous one with Khodorkovsky) I am faced with the blatant lie that I am not the one who supposedly wrote the texts.”

However, Navalni insisted that opponents must say what they think: “The phrase ‘the opposition is arguing again’ is idiotic. This is a political debate, even through comments on Twitter or Facebook. Without them there is no life progress. “If you want people with different views not to argue with each other, then you should join United Russia or the Communist Party.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.