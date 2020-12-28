An apartment without windows was put up for sale in Moscow. It is located in a 12-storey building in the north-east of the city, in the Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo district. The corresponding announcement is posted on website one of the real estate agencies.

The total area of ​​the studio apartment is 18 square meters. Bibirevo metro station is a 20-minute walk away. The room is located on the eighth floor. As follows from the announcement, it has no legal status of housing – it is an apartment. The initial cost of the proposal is 2.5 million rubles (139 thousand rubles per square meter).

“The premises are suitable for living, equipped with everything necessary, there is a very strong supply and exhaust ventilation. There are no windows. Furniture and household appliances are new. We are ready to leave it for 50 thousand rubles. Mortgages are possible, there are no encumbrances, “- noted in the description of the lot.

According to the author of the announcement, the apartment is ideal for buying for the purpose of renting out, “since it is rented out all the time, both for a long time and daily.” On average, real estate brings the owner about 50 thousand rubles a month, indicated in the description.

Earlier in December, it became known that three “baby” apartments located in houses in the Central District of the city would be sold at auctions in Moscow. All lots put up for auction have an area of ​​up to 15 square meters. They are located in the Tverskoy, Presnensky and Krasnoselsky districts of the city.

