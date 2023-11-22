Apartments | This is what a classic Monopoly game board would look like at today’s prices in Helsinki – “It’s not surprising,” says the real estate agent

In the new speculative version, Keskuskatu, Aleksanterinkatu, Erottaja, Esplanadi and Eira are the most expensive squares. Real estate agent Manna Satuli is not surprised by the report.

What would the classic Monopoly board game from the 1940s look like at today's square footage?

In its playful report, the Finnish Omalaina company found out what the game board located in Helsinki would look like now if it were based on the average prices of the square meters of the streets, which were grabbed from the Etuovi.com service from the average prices of apartments for sale in October 2023.

The idea of ​​the Monopoly game is to go around the game board and pay rent for the squares that someone already owns. Rental prices are determined based on the value of the square and the properties built on it.

The most expensive squares in the original version are Keskuskatu, Mannerheimintie, Eira and Bulevardi.

In the new speculative version, Keskuskatu, Aleksanterinkatu, Erottaja, Esplanadi and Eira take the top spots.

Real estate agent Manna Satuli is not surprised that the busy streets of southern Helsinki are at the sharp end of the Monopoly survey. The saddle has become known for the fact that he “conveys the most expensive apartments in Finland and knows what the elite want”.

“It’s no surprise!”

However, Satuli immediately noted that there are quite a few residential properties on Esplanade, Keskuskatu and Aleksanterinkatu, for example. Therefore, they may not be the favorites of home buyers from Helsinki.

“But Monopoly players want to build hotels! They are excellent for that purpose.”

If Satul had to come up with the squares that he would now rank as the most valuable in modern Monopoly, they would be on the corners of Kaivopuisto.

“Kaivopuisto, of course, and more precisely Itäinen Puistotie, which leads to Kaivopuisto. They are really valuable. Ehrenströmintie would also be good because of its exceptional sea views.”

Satuli is also satisfied with Korkeavuorenkatu’s wild rise in the Monopoly hierarchy. In the old version the street was the cheapest in the game, now it is one of the most expensive.

“It’s a lovely street.”

Satuli would bring one more street into play as a semi-surprise from outside the actual game board.

“Yrjönkatu definitely. There, on the corner of Ruttopuisto, it’s beautiful and the weather is right,” he says.

As a whole The ranking of the Monopoly streets in the Omalaina report has changed considerably from the original version. Similarly, the prices per square meter are quite a bit higher than in the 40s.

“The prices are of course in a completely different category after 80 years of inflation, but also in relation to each other, the order of the streets looks a little different. Some of the most expensive streets are still holding their ground, but especially the change in the housing stock in the core center is also reflected in the prices,” Omalaina’s press release reads.

However, due to the playful nature of the survey, the prices should not be taken too seriously, the company reminds.

“We studied square footage prices from the home buyer’s point of view, so we didn’t include offices if it was avoidable. This brought changes especially to the prices of Esplanadi, Aleksanterinkatu and Keskuskatu.”

You can see the prices of old and new game boards in the tables below.