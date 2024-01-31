Apartments | They are trying to sell an exceptional detached house in Vantaa again: The house has its own night club

An exceptional detached house in Vantaa has been for sale for a year. The house has its own gym and a nightclub with karaoke stages.

Town housewhich has, among other things, its own solarium, gym, nightclub space, karaoke stage and almost 500 square meters is still for sale in Vantaa.

The house has been sold for a year already. The condition of the house is described as satisfactory in the sales notice. The house also has a couple of movie theaters and an outdoor hot tub.

Particular the house in Vantaa's Martinlaakso is a long-term disruptor of the capital region's residential deals. It was originally put up for sale over 10 years ago and found a new owner, but is up for sale again.

The current Asking Price is 2.5 million euros and reais.

In addition, the apartment has been rented for 25,000 euros per month, which made it The most expensive rental apartment in Finland.

Erikoinen koti became the housing service Oikotie's most viewed destination in 2023.

“The house is clearly out of the ordinary in terms of its size and facilities”, is described in the announcement of the housing side of Oikotie. According to the release, the interest can also be explained by the fact that the house has previously been sold by a person who was somewhat in the public eye.

The casting event for the Wellnesmalli competition was organized in Villa Grande in 2019.

A house sold and rented since 2013 known as an entrepreneur in the media and security industry since then Henry Afflecht. The house is also known as Villa Grande.

Aflecht sold the house in 2021 to a private individual who is currently selling the house.

Villa Grande was originally completed in 1990, and in 2009 Aflecht bought it as his own home.

After this, Aflecht renovated the house to make it more versatile and rented the house for parties, corporate events and TV productions, for example.

In house deals, he used the fact that he allowed payments as a draw, for example with bitcoins.

Second the most viewed apartment on Oikotie was a detached house in Helsinki's Käpylä.

The 118-square-meter wooden house is for sale for around 650,000 euros.

Käpylä's detached house was clearly the smallest object of the top three.

The third most viewed announcement was by Bertel Jung designed red brick villa in Helsinki's Kulosaari.

The 450-square-meter house was advertised on the site from September of last year until last week.