Apartments | They are trying to attract residents to a new house with game consoles in Tuusula

Avain Yhtiöt is now looking for new tenants for Tuusula rental apartments using game consoles.

Renew they are trying to attract renters to new houses with game consoles in Tuusula.

“Rent a home from Tuusula and you'll get a PS5 on top of the deal!”, reads the advertising slogan of the housing company Avain Yhtiöt oy's campaign. The gift attracts new tenants, especially for the municipality's new developments.

Kylkiäinen is worth several hundred euros.

“The game console is a fairly large sideboard, so you don't have to move alone,” laughs the marketing and communications manager of Avain Yhtiöt oy. Asmo Maanselkä on the telephone.

At the company there are currently 46 rental apartments available in Tuusula and 50 more will be completed in the middle of the month. The campaign applies to rental properties that are immediately available during March.

There are, for example, apartments in the center of Tuusula in Hyrylä and next door in a new residential area in Rykmentinpuisto.

Has it been difficult to find tenants for the apartments?

“We have built a lot of new properties in Tuusula that will be completed around the same time, so there is a need to get tenants for them. In the so-called melting of new destinations, it takes forever,” Maanselkä answers.

According to Maanselkä, the campaign has not been targeted at a specific individual group of people, but he cites young people who are moving away from home for the first time as an example. Some of the properties are studios, which are well suited for students.

In addition to one-room apartments, there are also two-room and three-room apartments.

Backcountry there have already been some contacts, even though the campaign has only been around for a week.

“The number of consoles is not limited. If there are more than 100 pleikkars, I will be more than satisfied”, Maanselkä adds.