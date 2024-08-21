Apartments | The prices of old detached houses fell by almost seven percent from a year ago

Housing|Prices fell the most in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

The old ones The prices of single-family houses fell by 6.8 percent in April-June from a year ago, but rose by 0.8 percent from the previous quarter, says Statistics Finland.

According to Statistics Finland, sales of old detached houses were about 8 percent less in April-June than at the same time a year earlier.

In large cities, the prices of old detached houses fell by 2.8 percent and in the rest of the country by 7.9 percent from a year ago. Prices fell the most in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants, where the decline accumulated as much as 12.7 percent.

The prices of plots for detached houses rose by 2.3 percent in the whole country compared to the previous year.

Hypon chief economist Juho Keskinen According to

“The slight increase in prices from the level of January-March is mainly due to the usual seasonal change in early summer, and the trade has not yet properly started,” Keskinen assessed in his email comment.

Keskinen draws attention to the fact that single-family houses are put up for sale more actively than before.

“Chains in the housing trade are opening slowly, but the end of the year can also surprise positively,” Keskinen writes.