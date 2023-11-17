Apartments | The prices of detached houses fell by almost 10 percent at the end of the summer

In July-September, sales of old detached houses were more than a fifth less than a year earlier.

The old ones the prices of single-family houses continued to decline significantly in late summer, while sales volumes continued to fall lower than a year earlier.

According to data released by Statistics Finland on Friday, the prices of old detached houses fell by 9.6 percent in July–September compared to the previous year. Compared to the previous quarter, old detached houses became cheaper by 2.7 percent.

The prices of old detached houses fell from a year ago, especially in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants and in southern Finland. Prices fell the least in medium-sized municipalities, i.e. municipalities with 60,000–100,000 inhabitants.

In large municipalities, prices fell by more than 13 percent and in medium-sized municipalities by less than four percent.

Economist of the Finnish mortgage association specializing in mortgage lending Juho Keskinen according to the increase in interest rates will put pressure on prices, especially in big cities.

“The rise in interest rates can be seen in areas with high prices, but in the future the same factors, i.e. falling interest rate expectations with mild inflation and the government’s actions, will favor expensive single-family houses,” Keskinen wrote message service in X.

The old ones the sales volumes of single-family houses were clearly lower than a year earlier.

About 3,200 single-family house deals were made between July and September, which is 22 percent less than at the same time a year earlier.

The sale of detached house plots was also sluggish. Land deals were 33 percent less than in the third quarter of last year.

Plot prices fell by more than ten percent from the previous year and almost two percent from the previous quarter.

The increase in the prices of new detached houses slowed to 1.5 percent in the third quarter from 4.5 percent in the second quarter.