Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Apartments | The government made the students compromise on living in Helsinki

July 30, 2024
The government’s cuts are already visible in student housing in Helsinki. Many compromise their housing-related wishes.

Students have to be flexible about their housing wishes as they prepare for the effects of government cuts.

The board decided that the students will be transferred from the scope of the general housing allowance to the recipients of the housing supplement of the study allowance. As a result of the cuts, students’ incomes will drop significantly and the need for affordable housing will be highlighted.

