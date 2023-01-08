Apartments | The fees for new building societies can even increase tenfold

Housing costs are rising at an unprecedented rate. In extreme cases, the fees can increase up to tenfold from before.

Inflation quickly increases the cost of living and some housing associations’ fees can even increase tenfold in a short time. Host union Tuomas Viljamaa estimates that the upward pressure on fees will come as a surprise to many Finns.

Housing companies are now being hit by numerous financial blows. Interest rates have risen at a record high rate during the previous 12 months. The prices of energy and renovations, for example, have also risen exceptionally high.

The financial situation is changing now, especially in new housing associations. New housing associations typically have considerable amounts of housing association debt, and as usual, housing associations have taken a loan repayment holiday for 2–3 years after their completion. Therefore, the owners of the new properties pay only interest costs for a few years, even though the company’s debt burden is relatively large.

Now the loan repayments of many new housing associations are ending, while the costs are rising exceptionally strongly anyway.

Many housing associations that have been completed in recent years have either increased or are in the process of increasing their financing consideration multiple times from before. The prices of some new properties are up to tenfold from a year ago. Such large spending increases come as a surprise to many homeowners.

For example, a housing association that was recently completed in Helsinki’s Kalasatama was still on a repayment holiday in 2021, i.e. it paid interest expenses of only about half a percent of its loans. At that time, interest expenses meant a financing consideration of 1.50 euros per square meter.

Now the housing company’s repayment holidays have ended, while the housing company’s interest expenses have multiplied from before. The housing company now pays about 3.4 percent interest on its loans, while a year ago the interest expenses were only equal to the interest margin, or about 0.5 percent. The financial consideration charged to cover interest expenses and loan repayments has risen from 1.50 euros to as much as 14 euros per square meter in just over a year.

On top of everything, the housing company in question has to raise its maintenance fee. The housing company has collected a maintenance fee of only 0.10 euros per square meter, because the company has received substantial VAT refunds. When the accumulated surplus has been used, the company’s Maintenance Fee will rise to the usual level of around 3-4 euros per square meter.

From the homeowner’s point of view, the calculation is stark: the combined amount of financing and maintenance fees will increase approximately tenfold over the course of a good year. For the owner of a 100-square-meter apartment, it means an increase in payments from less than 200 euros to more than 1,700 euros per month.

Host union research director Tuomas Viljamaa considers the Kalasatama housing association an extreme but not unique example.

“At the current level of interest and inflation, the compensation will increase five or sixfold in many new housing associations, and in extreme cases the compensation can even increase tenfold. The more interest rates rise, the more housing companies will have to pay tenfold.”

According to Viljamaa, apartment owners often follow the housing association’s financial situation only superficially.

“Many monitor their own finances on a monthly or yearly basis, but many lack long-term and comprehensive financial planning, especially when it comes to a housing association. Very few people can say directly how much their own housing association’s consideration will increase during this year.”

Viljamaa urges apartment owners to find out whether the housing association’s fees are at a sustainable level. Both the financial and treatment consideration can be momentarily seemingly low, even if the long-term costs are even many times higher. There can be a particularly large gap between current and future payments in newly completed housing associations.

Budgeting for building societies is difficult when inflation is galloping and interest rates have risen sharply. The interest expenses of housing associations will multiply this year compared to before. On average, 10–20 percent increases are promised for maintenance fees, but each building society is ultimately different.

Housing associations and apartment owners who have run into difficulties should contact the banks as soon as possible, says Viljamaa.

“It is easier to solve problems proactively than afterwards.”

Housing association loans the amounts have grown strongly in recent years and many experts have warned of the risks inherent in housing association loans. In principle, even those with a weak ability to pay home buyers have been able to acquire an owner-occupied apartment when they have received a loan through a housing association and not through their own bank.

For example, the Bank of Finland has warned about the phenomenon several times in recent years.

“Housing association loans can cloud homebuyers’ perception of the total costs of housing and entice them to buy apartments that are expensive in relation to their ability to service their debt and repayments”, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Finland Marja Nykänen said for HS in spring 2021.

One of the key reasons for the growth of housing association loans has been new construction. New projects are often built with the help of high leverage. Typically, about 70 percent of the price of a new development is a housing association loan, and the companies enjoy a repayment-free period for the first couple of years.

In Finland, approximately 40,000 apartments and more than a thousand housing associations are completed each year. Therefore, the combination of the end of repayment holidays, rising interest rates and inflation will hit an estimated more than a thousand new housing associations this year.

Danske Bank manager responsible for housing company financing Ville Roihu estimates that some households and some building societies may run into difficulties when the loan repayments end and interest costs rise. However, Roihu is not afraid that the increase in the costs of new projects would have a wider impact on the Finnish economy.

“As long as the housing association’s ownership is dispersed, the housing association can survive even a large increase in fees. If, on the other hand, a single owner owns a large part of the apartments in an apartment building, the problems of the large owner can spread to the problems of the entire housing association,” says Roihu.

If a shareholder fails to pay their financial consideration, the housing association’s shareholders are ultimately jointly responsible for the housing association’s debt.

“I would urge housing associations to reserve a financial buffer for unexpected situations. At this stage, the reward should be a little too high rather than too low. Then there is room for maneuver if something happens.”