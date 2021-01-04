Apartments SKVL: Housing sales were booming during the year, the “Nurmijärvi phenomenon” is forecast to grow this year

2020 was a record-breaking year for home sales. Finnish Real Estate Agents forecast trading to remain brisk.

Year 2020 was a record-breaking year for housing sales, and the year 2021 will bring even more growth to the sale of old homes, predicts the Finnish Association of Real Estate Entrepreneurs, the Finnish Real Estate Association, or SKVL.

In December, strong demand for larger, well-maintained apartments continued to be exceptionally strong.

The strongest demand is for newer detached houses and other family homes across the country, SKVL says in its release.

“Korona’s impact was pretty much the opposite of what many expected,” SKVL’s CEO Jussi Mannerberg comments on the growth of the real estate business for HS.

“People are now looking for housing elsewhere than downtown. Partly because of coercion, but it has been expected. ”

SKVL’s prognosis is based on its most recent membership survey of nearly 1,600 real estate agents. The last answers came, according to Mannerberg, after Christmas.

“This gives you just the latest information on what’s happening on the field.”

The metropolitan area According to SKVL’s survey, demand in the framework municipalities has clearly strengthened.

According to SKVL, the growing migration to frame municipalities, ie the so-called Nurmijärvi phenomenon, is already true.

“The greatest demand would be for newer detached, semi-detached and terraced houses in good condition. In particular, within a radius of about 50 kilometers from Helsinki, there is a clear strengthening in demand, and buyers are willing to go outwards in search of cheaper prices and larger apartments. Porvoo, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Vihti, Inkoo and Lohja. The only barrier to trade at the moment is the lack of supply, ”SKVL says in a press release.

SKVL forecasts that the detached house trade and holiday home trade will grow by 4–6 per cent in early 2021.

The holiday home trade in particular is exceptionally brisk even during the winter season. The association predicts that holiday home sales will remain brisk in 2021 as well.

In 2020, more than 40 per cent more cottages were sold through SKVL’s member companies than in previous years.

Moving to the country is now a trend, SKVL predicts. The organization says that it has received reports from all over Finland that there is more and more interest in larger apartments with their own yard and the possibility of teleworking.

According to Mannerberg, migration to small municipalities is possible as long as services and transport connections play a role.

“The Nurmijärvi phenomenon was already talked about ten years ago, and it was already mentioned in the spring surveys. Brokers from Nurmijärvi report that it is really lively there as well. Families go outside to find good things to buy. ”

“Both detached and terraced houses are in high demand, especially in the price range of less than 500,000 euros. In Espoo and Vantaa, the demand for detached and terraced houses has significantly increased trade volumes. ”

SKVL estimates that the demand for rental housing will remain unchanged at a growth rate of about 3%. The supply of rental housing in good condition is higher than in the normal situation.

The metropolitan area In southern Finland, Hanko’s popularity as a home purchase destination continues. The attractiveness of Raseborg has also strengthened, SKVL estimates.

In the Päijät-Häme region, a strong 5–6 per cent recovery in the market is expected.

The holiday home sales are forecast to grow by more than ten percent in Southern Finland by 2021.

SKVL’s in 2020, member companies made more than 32,000 housing and real estate transactions. Thus, according to SKVL, private non-bank intermediaries already gained a market share of more than 40%.

SKVL is an advocacy organization for entrepreneurs in the real estate sector. Its network consists of 475 local real estate agencies and nearly 1,600 local brokers.