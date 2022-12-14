Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Apartments | OP: Housing prices are clearly falling, and the capital region is expected to see a steep decline

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
OP’s economists estimate that apartment prices will fall by an average of 4–6 percent next year in Finland.

Finland the largest financial group OP Financial Group predicts a significant drop in housing prices.

According to the bank’s economists’ estimate, apartment prices will fall by an average of 4–6 percent next year. In the capital region, prices fall more than in the rest of the country.

OP’s economists expect prices to fall most strongly in large cities. The bank estimates that apartment prices in the entire capital region will fall by 5–7 percent next year.

Outside the capital region, the average price drop is estimated to be 3.5–5.5 percent.

The housing market has been in trouble, especially towards the end of this year. Both transaction volumes and apartment sales prices have fallen. For example, the prices of old shared apartments fell by 1.7 percent in July–September compared to April–June.

Housing sales have been held back by rising interest rates and housing costs raised by general inflation. The one-year euribor, the most popular reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages, has already risen to three percent this year. A year ago, the interest rate was still negative. At the same time, inflation has raised housing costs and, for example, electricity bills have grown very drastically in some places.

The news is updated.

