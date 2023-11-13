Apartments | Not a single apartment has been sold in the luxury apartment building in Espoo

Espoo’s Espoo apartment building company is scheduled to be completed in January. Two months before graduation, not a single apartment has been booked.

In observations you can see clear lines, tall balcony glasses, a Scandinavian color palette of white, gray and beige.

Construction company YIT attracts more affluent apartment buyers with, among other things, spacious rooms, modern building technology and luxurious material choices to Espoo’s Esplanadi apartment complex in Westend. You can say that it is a luxury apartment building on a Finnish scale.

The smallest apartment for sale is 33 square meters, and its debt-free price is 337,500 euros. The debt-free price of the largest, 152 square meter apartment rises to almost one and a half million.

The apartment buildings are scheduled to be completed on January 11, 2024. Two months before completion, every single one of the 48 apartments is vacant.

YIT's observation picture of Espoo's Esplanadi apartment buildings.

Housing market the predicament is no secret. It has also shaken YIT.

Last week, the company told from a weaker-than-expected result in the third quarter.

The number of completed, unsold apartments rose to close to a thousand. At the end of June, there were 730 unsold apartments.

On Tuesday YIT announced that they will start change negotiations, which may lead to a reduction of 90 jobs in Finland.

of YIT head of the housing construction division in the capital region Harri Isoviita says that under normal circumstances, it is not usual that not a single apartment from the housing company would have been booked two months before completion.

“Now, however, there is an exceptional situation,” he says.

“In general, trading is quieter now and it can be seen in all projects at the moment.”

According to Isoviida, with regard to Espoo’s Esplanade, it must be noted that it is part of a wider regional project for the new central quarter.

There are two other brand new apartment building companies nearby, Espoon Bulevardi and Espoon Westend. Both of them are already move-in ready, and the apartments have moved more smoothly in them.

According to Isoviida, housing sales are currently focused more on “ready-made goods”.

“Customers can move in faster and now that these two projects are finished, suitable apartments have been found there. Negotiations are already underway for the Esplanade.”

The apartment buildings seem almost ready.

Regional projects are always big investments for companies. When YIT’s central block regional project started in 2020, the situation in the housing market was completely different.

“The demand was completely different at that point. The world has changed with the war in Ukraine,” says Isoviita.

However, he says that he believes that housing sales will soon pick up.

“The interest rate world has begun to stabilize and if interest rates were to drop here, there is hope that the housing market would pick up a bit.”

However, if the apartments in Espoo’s Esplanade do not start collecting offers, the next step, according to Isoviida, is to think about whether changes in the design and presentation of the apartments could make the object stand out better.

At least at the moment, the drop in apartment prices is not under consideration.