Apartments Nordea: Rising energy prices raise housing costs, stockholders to know ‘unpleasant surprise’ next spring

Nearly 60 per cent of Finns are worried about rising energy prices in their homes, and more than one in four say that higher energy prices make it harder to cope with housing costs, according to a study commissioned by Nordea.

According to Statistics Finland, property maintenance costs rose by 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of last year. Nordea estimates that the rise in housing costs will clearly accelerate towards the end of the year due to the recent rise in electricity, district heating, oil and renovation prices.

“Homeowners can see the rise in energy prices directly in the decline in energy companies, and the unfortunate surprise for shareholders will be known at next spring’s Annual General Meeting at the latest, when care fees may have to be raised,” says Nordea’s economist. Juho Kostiainen in the bank bulletin.

Rising energy prices, concerns about climate change and government subsidies have accelerated energy renovations in homes in recent years. According to a Nordea study, 28% of homes have either been made or designed with a more environmentally friendly heating solution in the last five years.

According to the study, climate change has affected every second Finn’s expectations of a future home.

“Ecological heating, energy-efficient construction and good public transport connections are considered to be important features for the climate. In the future, energy solutions can play a key role in the cost of housing and the general attractiveness of housing, ”says Kostiainen.

Record lows the possible rise in interest rates has been discussed in public this year, as inflation in the eurozone has accelerated to its highest level in the 25-year history of the single currency area.

According to a Nordea study, 73 per cent of mortgage borrowers are prepared to raise interest rates by hedging, saving or investing.

Nordean believes that the positive trend in the housing market will continue, as more and more people are considering acquiring owner-occupied housing and banks have issued mortgages at a record pace. In January-September, for example, Nordea granted 13 per cent more mortgages than in the corresponding period last year.

According to a Nordea survey, nine per cent of respondents aged 18-34 said they had moved to a larger apartment during Korona. Of this age group, 16 per cent said they would need more housing if teleworking remained a more permanent phenomenon.

“Teleworking has increased the popularity of detached houses and larger apartments. In general, an expanding number of Finns are considering acquiring owner-occupied housing, ”says Nordea Mortgage Bank’s CEO Jussi Pajala.

Nordea’s survey was conducted as an internet panel by the market research company Kantar TNS in November and was answered by more than a thousand people aged 18–79.