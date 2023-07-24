“NDV Supermarket Real Estate”: the area of ​​apartments in Moscow decreased by 20 percent

Over the past five years, new apartments in Moscow have been drastically reduced – the average area of ​​​​housing in new buildings has decreased by 20 percent. Such data are provided by analysts of NDV Supermarket Real Estate in their study, write “News”.

As the experts explained, the reduction in area makes it possible to make apartments more affordable while maintaining quality parameters – for 12 months, the average cost of lots under construction has remained at the same level. “Thus, over the year, the average price of a two-room Euro-format apartment did not change and amounted to 11.8 million rubles, the average cost of a three-room Euro-format apartment increased by only 0.6 percent, to 17 million rubles,” said Elena Chegodaeva, head of the analytics and consulting department at NDV Supermarket Real Estate.

The expert added that studio apartments even fell in price a little – by 5.6 percent, to 7.7 million rubles. Analysts noted that over the year, the average exposure area decreased by 1.5 percent, to 46.8 square meters.

Now, 24.1 thousand comfort-class apartments with a total area of ​​1.1 million square meters are represented on the primary market of Moscow, which is approximately 24 percent more than in the same period in 2022.

Earlier it was reported that the cheapest one-room apartment in Moscow costs 7.1 million rubles. The housing is located eight minutes walk from the station “Vykhino” on the first of the nine floors of the panel house. The area of ​​the apartment is 32 square meters.