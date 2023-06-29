Apartments | Hypo: The second quarter of the housing market is set to be the roughest since the 1990s

Hypo estimates that house prices will fall in April-June across the country by more than seven percent year-on-year.

From another according to the latest data, this quarter is becoming the worst since the collapse of the housing market in the early 1990s, estimates Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys (Hypo), which specializes in mortgage lending.

Economist at Hypo Juho Keskinen estimates that house prices will fall by more than seven percent in the whole country between April and June, and by around nine percent in the capital region from a year ago.

The last time apartments became cheaper in the entire country was in April–June 1993, when apartment prices fell by 12.8 percent.

In the housing trade in the capital region, late spring is becoming the weakest since October–December 1995, when prices fell by 9.6 percent.

“Even if house prices stay the same in June, we are in a pretty dark mood when measured by the annual change,” says Keskinen.

Hypo’s estimate is based on the assumption that apartment prices would have remained unchanged in June.

Statistics Finland published data on May’s price development on Thursday and will publish data from June at the end of July. The data for April have been published earlier this year.

In May According to Statistics Finland, housing prices fell by 0.8 percent compared to April and rose by 0.2 percent compared to March.

Keskinen says that on a monthly basis, the decline in housing has not been so great, but the price reversal will not happen quickly.

“There is not going to be a quick turnaround in prices, because prices react with a delay to trade volumes. Now there are only the first signs that the decline in trade volumes has eased. This year is still difficult”, Keskinen says.

Finland the housing market suffered from a recession in 1990-94. Housing prices then collapsed in just a few years.

Before that, prices rose sharply in the 1980s due to the overheating of the housing market.