Apartments | Hypo: prices fall the most in 30 years, up to eight percent in the capital region

Prices are falling due to the rise in interest rates, the abundant supply of new housing and housing demand frozen by uncertainty.

Apartments prices will fall this year the most since 1993, says Hypo, which specializes in housing finance, in its May housing market review.

Hypo predicts that house prices in the whole country will fall by seven percent this year. According to Hypo’s estimate, prices in the capital region will drop by eight percent.

For the whole country, the prices will meet the 2016 level, while in the capital region, the prices of 2019 will return.

Prices are falling due to the rise in interest rates, the abundant supply of new housing and housing demand frozen by uncertainty.

The stagnation of the housing market impoverishes the state. Income from the transfer tax will decrease by EUR 200 million this year, Hypo estimates.

Interest rates have risen quickly, but interest expenses are really only growing at their fastest rate now. Kovi’s rise has been left behind, but Euribor remains at four percent this year.

According to Hypo, extra repayment of the mortgage has turned into a profitable form of saving for a long time. On the other hand, housing fund returns are falling.

According to Hypo, there are good opportunities available for those looking for a first home and those changing their home.

“There are now plenty of apartments available, which allows the person looking for their own home excellent peace of mind and the opportunity to negotiate the price,” the forecast says.

Even if you have to sell your current apartment for less than the purchase price, you can save more euros than the loss in the new deal when you switch to a bigger apartment.

Prices go up According to Hypo’s estimate, there will be a moderate rise towards the end of the year. A price reversal requires a recovery in demand.

“The increase in demand, the strongly declining number of apartments under construction and the changing interest rate trend will support apartment prices next year,” the forecast reads.

The supply of apartments will be reduced for cyclical reasons already next year, interest rates will settle and the price development of apartments will turn around in growth cities.

Next year, apartment prices are expected to rise by two percent.

As inflation subsides, interest rates may turn to a gentle decline next year.

However, the war in Ukraine causes significant uncertainty for the future interest rate path.

According to Hypo, the possible reconstruction of Ukraine with the support of Western countries would create pressure for rising interest rates due to investments and new economic growth. If Russia were to take over Ukraine, interest rates would temporarily freeze.