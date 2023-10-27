Apartments | Housing prices continued to fall in September throughout the country

Between July and September, there were 30 percent fewer housing transactions through real estate agents than a year earlier.

The old ones the decline in share housing prices continued throughout the country in September.

According to the preliminary data announced by Statistics Finland on Friday, the prices of old share housing fell in September across the country by 6.8 percent from the previous year and 0.8 percent from August.

In six large cities, prices fell by 7.1 percent and in the rest of the country by 6.1 percent.

Among the largest cities, compared to September of last year, prices fell the most in Vantaa, where the decrease was 9.4 percent. In Helsinki, the prices of old shared apartments fell by 7.3 percent and in Espoo by 7.1 percent.

July–September during the period, the prices of old shared apartments fell by 7.3 percent in the whole country compared to the corresponding time in 2022. Prices fell by two percent from the previous quarter.

Prices fell in the third quarter all over Finland, with the exception of Kokkola, where prices rose by 0.5 percent from a year ago.

Apartments were sold through real estate agents in the third quarter 30 percent less than a year earlier.

Apartment prices fell by 7.6 percent in big cities and 6.7 percent in the rest of the country between July and September compared to a year ago. Also when viewed quarterly, the prices fell the most in Vantaa, where the decline was 9.3 percent.

Also the sale of new shared apartments has continued to be sluggish.

According to Statistics Finland, there were 60 percent fewer housing transactions throughout the country between July and September compared to the previous year. Compared to last year, the prices of new shared apartments fell by 3.5 percent in the third quarter and by 4.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

