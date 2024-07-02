Apartments for rent | “The most supply in decades” in Helsinki’s rental housing market

Apartments for rent|Residents are attracted to rental apartments with, among other things, gift cards and discounts due to the oversupply of apartments. The expert believes that the peak of oversupply has now been seen.

2.7. 21:00

Helsinki the rental housing market is now well oversupplied, which means a wide range of choices for those who rent an apartment.

An example of oversupply can be found in Helsinki’s Kalasatama.

A fourth tower block was completed in connection with the shopping center Red before Christmas last year, with a kindergarten and 240 rental apartments on 24 floors.

The website of Retta Management, which is responsible for renting apartments, shows that 48 of the 240 apartments in the tower block are available.

Five of the available apartments will be available at the beginning of August and the rest will be available immediately.

Retta has attracted residents to the building with various campaigns since its completion.

At the moment, Retta offers apartments a 50 percent discount on the first month’s rent for new contracts signed by July 31.

HS told after the apartment was completed, that then tenants were attracted to the house with 500 euro gift cards to the shopping center Mall of Tripla.

“Tells about the general market situation, especially in the capital region”, states the economist of Suomen Vuokranantajat ry Eemeli Karlsson from the empty apartments in the tower block.

“There is significantly more on offer than in decades. The situation is completely different from four years ago, when there were queues for apartments,” says Karlsson.

According to Karlsson, at the beginning of 2020 there were less than 2,000 vacant rental apartments in Helsinki, and last month there were more than 6,000.

Oversupply means a good market for rental apartment seekers.

Now those looking for a rental apartment can visit several apartments and choose between them. When choosing an apartment, the quality of the apartment, the right price and location are emphasized, says Karlsson.

“It’s a very healthy phenomenon.”

Divers offers to attract tenants are typical in a situation where there is an oversupply of apartments.

Some of the landlords offer different price reductions for the first rent or gift card-like stipends, while others offer rent reductions.

Karlsson thinks that many customers can value rent reductions more, the benefit of which is reflected further than, for example, in a gift card.

Karlsson reminds that Helsinki is a large area and demand is affected by the size and location of the apartment.

“Certain types of apartments in certain locations can go very quickly.”

Especially larger family apartments are still moving well, says Karlsson.

Kalasatama director of housing services at Retta Management, which rents apartments in the tower building Heidi Joutsenkunnas says that the market situation is visible to them in all locations.

“The rental supply has increased due to new construction. There are a lot of vacant apartments on the market.”

He says that the large number of vacant apartments in Kalasatama’s Visio site is explained by the fact that it is a large site and there are many apartments.

“Surely they too will find residents in time.”

According to Joutsenkunnas, various campaigns are also a common practice in the industry in such a market situation. They have also been used to rent apartments in the tower block in Kalasatama.

According to Joutsenkunnas, Retta prefers campaigns to rent reductions, although of course they are also done if necessary.

Swan county expects that the supply will stabilize in the future now that fewer new apartment buildings are being built.

There has been a lot of talk about the bottom of the construction industry in recent years, and numerous construction companies have gone into bankruptcy or financial difficulties. Also the number of building permits granted for residential construction have decreased significantly this year and last year from previous years.

For example, in April, new building permits were granted for only 1,158 apartments. In the entire 2000s, a lower reading was seen in April only last year, when 1,075 building permits were issued.

Karlsson is also waiting for a translation in the market.

“It would seem a bit like May might have been the peak of the supply and now the supply would start to decrease.”

Apartments despite the oversupply, Helsinki is still clearly the most expensive place in Finland to rent.

The apartment marketplace Oikotie reported on Tuesday the median rents for apartments of different size categories in Finnish cities.

As expected, Helsinki takes the top spot, where studio apartments are 7 percent, two-bedroom apartments 11 percent, and three-bedroom apartments 10 percent more expensive than the country’s second most expensive rental city, Espoo.

In Helsinki, the median rent for studios is 759 euros, for two-room apartments 975 euros and for three-room apartments 1,313 euros.

Oulu stands out as a specialty in Oikotie’s comparison, where the rent level is significantly lower than in other major cities and also lower than in several cities significantly smaller than Oulu.

The median rent for studios in Oulu is 545 euros, for two-room apartments 679 euros and for three-room apartments 899 euros.

According to Oikotie’s calculations, other relatively inexpensive big cities are Jyväskylä, Lahti and Pori. According to Oikotie, the rest of the country’s ten largest cities can also be found on the list of the ten most expensive rental cities.