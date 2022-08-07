Apartments for rent | The competition for apartments is now so hot that students have to say yes right away – “That’s how I’ve understood that the landlord chooses the best”

Students are now looking for rental apartments more actively than in the summer before the corona pandemic.

This is what the student housing foundations of different cities and the CEO of Vuokraturva say Timo Metsola. Vuokraturva is a large brokerage company for private rental apartments.

“When dozens of students compete for the same apartment that is among the most desirable, naturally many will be disappointed,” says Metsola.

In addition to new students, students who started the two previous autumns and who have not yet moved to their place of study due to distance learning are also looking for apartments.

The competition for the most popular apartments is fierce, but according to Metsola, there is a fairly equal number of applicants and apartments when it comes to “ordinary basic apartments”. As a counterweight, there are also less popular apartments and areas where the increased demand does not reach.

Hard the competition has also been noticed by a 24-year-old nurse Peppi Perttunenwho is starting nursing studies at the University of Tampere and is looking for an apartment in the city for the fall.

In July, she temporarily moved from Helsinki to her boyfriend’s place in Riihimäki, and her belongings are now stored in her father’s warehouse in Hämeenlinna.

Finding an apartment has been more difficult for Perttus than in previous years. Previously, he has lived on rent in Tampere and Helsinki, and most recently he was looking for an apartment near the center of Tampere in the spring of 2019.

“At the time, you were fired almost immediately, but now I haven’t even found any ads for apartments that I like. I have asked about a few interesting ones, but they had already left.”

Perttunen posted an ad on the Tori.fi website on July 24, in which he said he was looking for a rental unit or duplex for a maximum of 630 euros in the vicinity of the center of Tampere. There should be at least 29 square meters and places for washing machines and dishwashers in the apartment.

By last Thursday, there had been a couple dozen replies.

“Most of the candidates have not met my expectations. Either the rent was too high or the location was completely different from what I had written in my advertisement.”

Finally, an apartment that met the criteria was found in Hyhky, on the northwest side of the city, from where you can take a bus to the city center and to Tampere University Hospital (Tays) and the Kaupi campus. Perttunen visited the apartment on Friday.

The apartment was good, but Perttunen didn’t sign a lease yet – the owner of the apartment still had more screens coming. The competition also became clear in the display situation.

“That’s how I understood that the landlord chooses the best, and not so that the tenant gets to choose.”

“So I thought I’d go look at a few more apartments,” he says.

For Peppi Perttus, a good location in an apartment is important.

Competitive According to Vuokraturva’s Metsola, small apartments are hot, for example, in southern Helsinki and the eastern inner city, in the center of Tampere and in the square-plan area of ​​Turku.

Rent prices have risen by a few percent in the last few weeks for studios in university towns. The background is, among other things, the rising cost of energy reflected in the costs of apartment investors and the acceleration of inflation.

“ “If the apartment gives you a good feeling, it’s worth taking it boldly.”

If leave the apartment search until the end of August, the risk is that the most desirable and mid-level apartments are mostly already rented.

If you are looking for an apartment for the fall, you should act immediately. The applicant should think in advance about what he wants from his apartment, and be ready to say yes quickly.

“If the criteria match and the apartment gives you a good feeling, it’s worth taking it boldly and not thinking about it overnight,” says Metsola.

How could a student improve his chances of getting an apartment?

One way is the parents’ guarantee for the rent payment and the condition of the apartment, which can raise the student’s status compared to applicants who are already working, says Metsola.

He also emphasizes that it is important to fill out the housing application carefully. When you’re interested in an apartment and you know you’re a reliable tenant, you shouldn’t be shy about telling them.

“A housing application is the wrong place to be modest.”

Universities the return to normal is also reflected in the demand for student apartments.

Rents for student apartments can be tens of percent cheaper than in the freely financed market, and the rent typically includes other operating expenses.

There were more than 12,000 applicants for the apartments of the Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation (Hoas) in July, says the CEO Matti Tarhio. A year earlier, there were more than two thousand fewer people waiting in line.

“There have been even slightly more applicants this summer than in the years before the corona virus.”

According to Tarhio, the rents in Hoas are on average 35 percent cheaper than in similar freely financed apartments. The rent also includes water, internet and, except for the newest houses, electricity.

Tarhio believes that the importance of student housing will increase with the increase in the cost of living.

“Rising travel, food and housing costs discipline students more severely, as they have a more limited income than working people.”

The most popular Hoas properties are central studios, for which you can easily have to queue for a year, says Tarhio.

“Autumn is always the busiest time, and then students from other parts of Finland who need an apartment more urgently are prioritized.”

At the beginning of August, around 1,800 apartments were vacated, and in September there will be approximately the same number of apartments vacated. If you only submit your application now, Hoas cannot guarantee that you will get an apartment for the fall.

“The situation changes every day, so it’s definitely worth applying,” says Tarhio.

Also There are now many applicants in Tampere, says the CEO of the Tampere Student Housing Foundation (Toas). Kirsi Koski.

At the beginning of August, there were about 4,500 valid applications, while usually there have been about 4,000. Individual cell apartments were still available.

According to Koski, rents at Toas are about 20 percent more affordable than freely financed apartments. Water and internet are included in the price, but electricity costs are separate.

Most of the applicants want a studio apartment, which can take up to a year to get. The most popular of the Toas areas is Kaleva, located along the trolley route.

“During the Corona period, there were almost only one-room applications at times. The popularity of cells and surprisingly also family apartments has now grown.”

Koski advises to submit the application as soon as possible, because the submission date determines the position in the queue. The application can be edited even after that.

In August–September, new students moving further afield get first place in the cell housing queue.

“If you need an apartment quickly, but would prefer a studio apartment, you can accept the vacated cell apartment and leave the application for a studio apartment still valid,” reminds Koski.

August at the beginning, there were approximately 2,800 valid applications for Turku Student Village Foundation (Tys) apartments. It is the same class as last summer, says the director of customer relations and communications Pirjo Lipponen-Vaitomaa.

In August and September, new students have priority for apartments. Usually 500–700 of them are left without, and that will happen now as well, says Lipponen-Vaitomaa.

“Unfortunately, not everyone can find an apartment in the fall. Generally, those who are left without an apartment are from Turku or the surrounding areas, as those coming from further afield are prioritized in the queue.”

According to Lipponen-Vaitomaa, the rents in Tys are 15–20 percent cheaper than similar freely financed apartments. Electricity, internet and water in almost all apartments are included in the rent.

Newer houses and houses located near educational institutions are the most popular in Tysi. The waiting list for the most desirable studios can last from a year to a year and a half.