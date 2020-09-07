Criticism from the Federal Court docket of Auditors: The charges of the municipal authorities for refugee housing are sometimes effectively above the native rents, “usually greater than one hundred pc”. Subsequently, the authority warns of a plan by the federal authorities.

5 years in the past, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel mentioned three phrases that resonate to today: “We will do it”. This sentence rather a lot at a federal press convention in the course of the refugee disaster. Tens of hundreds of refugees got here by way of the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

D.he Federal Audit Workplace criticizes that the taxpayer for flats of refugees usually has to bear extreme rental prices and that the usage of funds is just not adequately managed. In an announcement accessible to WELT for the Bundestag’s funds committee, it says: Audits by the Federal Court docket of Auditors have proven that “the prices of lodging for refugees, the charges paid by native authorities are sometimes effectively above the native rents for dwelling areas of a comparable dimension, usually greater than one hundred pc”.

In response to the opinion of the Court docket of Auditors, the native authorities have taken the “elevated share of the federal authorities’s funding as a possibility to extend their charges for lodging”. Lately, the federal authorities has steadily elevated its contribution to the lodging prices. The examinations had revealed additional inconsistencies, the assertion mentioned: “Some native authorities additionally instructed the job facilities to not study the appropriateness of the charges charged for lodging. This was clearly unlawful. “

The background to the assertion is an modification to the Primary Legislation deliberate by the federal authorities. That is meant to create new constitutional foundations to alleviate the communities. The change is meant to supply the municipalities with everlasting assist for lodging and heating companies with a better value share – with out the federal administration having to verify. Prematurely of the deliberate modification to the legislation, a listening to within the funds committee will happen on Monday, for which the Court docket of Auditors has drafted the opinion.

View into an house for refugees in Potsdam (Brandenburg) Supply: pa / dpa / Ralf Hirschberger

With the reform, in line with the Federal Audit Workplace, the federal authorities desires to “completely tackle an extra 25 % and thus a complete of as much as 74 % of the prices of lodging in line with the Social Safety Code II (colloquially Hartz IV)” with a view to strengthen the communities financially. A acknowledged asylum seeker receives Hartz IV if he doesn’t have a job.

“Constitutionally problematic”

The deliberate constitutional modification is meant to keep away from the “federal contract administration, which is obligatory for federal funding of fifty % or extra, by growing it to 75 % for the particular case of lodging prices”.

“From the viewpoint of the Federal Court docket of Auditors, that is constitutionally problematic and counterproductive when it comes to the matter,” mentioned the authority’s assertion. She argues that clear “controls on the financial use of funds” are important when financing lodging prices.

It’s “financially incomprehensible” {that a} “money advantages legislation with a big annual federal burden (2020: 12.4 billion euros) must be faraway from order administration, whereas money advantages legal guidelines related to considerably decrease federal spending” reminiscent of BAföG (2020: 2, 3 billion euros) would proceed to be processed on behalf of the federal authorities.

In June the Federal Audit Workplace had already identified unusually excessive rents for refugee flats in a public listening to within the funds committee. Thereupon the AfD MP Ulrike Schielke-Ziesing requested for extra details about extreme payments for lodging prices on the listening to.

Within the present assertion, the Federal Audit Workplace is sharply important. The “uneconomical use of tax income within the space of ​​lodging prices, which may be noticed as a result of inadequate management choices by the Ministry of Social Affairs,” is “unacceptable”. This “at the least partial management failure” ought to “not be honored and perpetuated by crowding out the federal contract administration”.

The Court docket of Auditors can perform surveys within the space of ​​lodging prices even with out the federal administration. “Nevertheless, his audit findings and proposals wouldn’t develop the mandatory effectiveness as a result of there isn’t a addressee on the federal stage who may immediately guarantee their implementation.”

Lastly, in its assertion, the Court docket of Auditors appeals to the federal government and parliament: “The legislature ought to not at all conform to a rise within the federal share of lodging prices to as much as 74 % with out efficient management of the usage of funds by way of federal contract administration.”