“Now we are much calmer. Where was I going to go with my five children? ”, Says Manuel, after the Valencian Government acquired the building where he lives in Algemesí, 36 kilometers from Valencia, applying the right of first refusal (preferential acquisition). He collects the regional inclusion income and pays a social rent of about 60 euros per month that he must now pay to the Generalitat. “Gypsies and Moroccans get along well,” he adds, looking at his neighbor Asmaa. This mother of a daughter smiles and says that both she and her Moroccan friends are happy and that everyone has to be responsible and contribute to keeping the farm clean. He pays a monthly rent of 150 euros for his house.

The property, located in the Raval neighborhood, consists of 98 homes. It was built in the heat of the brick boom and its construction company collapsed with the outbreak of the 2008 crisis. It then passed into the hands of its creditor, Banco Sabadell, which, after a few years, wanted to get rid of the property. “The information reached the City Council last year that it could be sold to a vulture fund, which would have been a very serious problem because the people who live there have a high degree of vulnerability. So we went to the Generalitat to see what we could do ”, explains the mayor, the socialist Marta Trenzano.

Just approved the decree that modified and reinforced the autonomic right of first refusal and retraction, the Housing Department, headed by Vice President Rubén Martínez Dalmau, acquired the building with a total investment of close to 900,000 euros. The 80 and 100-square-meter homes were part of a package of 218 purchased from the bank. “We have acquired homes that went to an investment fund and some of those homes had a value of 1,000 euros, a price that if the bank had offered anyone they probably would not have doubted”, highlights Dalmau, from Unides Podem.

Pressed by the shortage of public housing – an almost endemic disease in Spain, which with a social stock of 2.5% of the total number of houses has one of the lowest percentages in Europe – the Generalitat Valenciana opted in June of last year for extend your right to first refusal and withdrawal. A decree, inspired by legislation that Catalonia had previously approved, places this community “at the forefront of housing policies in Spain,” according to Dalmau. The main novelty of the text consisted in what it calls “singular transmissions”, on which the Valencian Administration reserves the preferential acquisition if it matches the conditions offered by the buyer.

Appeal of the PP

The decree understands by singular transmissions those in which more than 10 houses are sold, or more than five if these represent at least 80% of the building. But also any dation in payment, foreclosure or extrajudicial sale at a notary’s office. It does so retroactively (it applies to any operation subsequent to the 2004 regional housing law) and without limit on subsequent transmissions.

These aspects caused tensions in the governing coalition (the so-called Consell del Botànic II, with PSPV-PSOE, Compromís and Unides Podem) and harsh criticism from the opposition. “The sector should be listened to, instead of issuing expropriation decrees of housing, since the transmissions of houses from foreclosures or that were part of the public park are in perpetuity subject to the possibility that the Generalitat may exercise the right of first refusal and retraction ”, values ​​Isabel Bonig, leader of the PP in the Valencian Community. His party has presented an appeal admitted for processing by the Constitutional Court.

Alejandro Fuentes-Lojo, an expert lawyer in real estate law, believes that the problem with these types of measures “is that they hinder the market a lot” due to the deadlines (the Valencian Administration gives itself two months to respond if it exercises the trial) and “obliges to the parties of a sale to take many precautions ”. “By means of the registry information the interest of the citizen is safeguarded not to be the object of a hypothetical withdrawal of its acquisition, a well-informed citizen should not worry”, says Begoña Longás, dean of the registrars of Valencia. Critical voices of this group and that of notaries contributed to the Ministry’s issuance of an interpretative circular that limited some assumptions of the law (for example, the notification of transmissions of people to their descendants, which the decree does not explicitly exclude).

Six times more purchases

In line with other sources critical of the measure, Fuentes-Lojo admits that modifying the right of first refusal “is obviously a very useful formula for the Administration to expand the housing stock.” The Generalitat welcomes this, which exhibits last year’s figures: compared to 51 new public housing units incorporated in 2019, last year there were 321. The vast majority (235 houses) were captured by trial and error and the rest by other procedures (direct acquisition in emergency cases and purchase contests). “It has been a record that is very difficult to compare, which shows that the decree works,” defends Dalmau, who highlights that this way allows you to buy cheaper: on average the Generalitat paid 39,000 euros per apartment, compared to 79,000 euros in the incorporated by competition. It’s also cheaper, he says, than promoting directly.

Estimates from the department led by Dalmau, with thousands of unresolved social housing requests, point to a need for some 34,000 houses, compared to the 17,000 that are currently in the community, adding those that are in the hands of municipalities. Following the same path, this year it plans to add 650 homes (400 by trial and error) with an item of 36 million euros. “We have multiplied by five the budget [con respecto al último ejercicio en que gobernó el PP]”Says the counselor of Podemos, who rejects that the decree is expropriatory (” we pay the seller the same money that the buyer would have paid “) and maintains that the intervention is necessary to” stop speculation. “

Although most actions are aimed at large purchase operations between companies, the Valencian vice president argues the need to maintain the right also in cases that affect individuals. This allows intervention in cases in which a family could be expelled from their home through a foreclosure process or a dation in payment, says Dalmau, who underlines the collaboration with the municipalities and the social purpose of the decree: “Homes are bought for make them available to the people ”.

A neighborhood with social assistance

This is the case of the Algemesí operation, associated with a reintegration and social assistance project almost as important as avoiding the eviction of vulnerable families, according to the City Council. Now the authorities are in the phase of regularizing the situation of all the tenants, establishing a farm administrator and having more social workers to seek solutions to the many problems that arise. “It is true that we are calmer. They were going to kick us out of the houses, right? ”, Says Elena, who lives with“ a foster girl ”and a 430-euro subsidy from her husband.

Some residents of the Algemesí building meet at the citizen participation center to explain their experience. In the impoverished neighborhood, separated by train tracks from the center of the population of 27,000, the social center has become a key place for coexistence. Those responsible underline the integration work developed by the Activa Raval project and carried out by the neighbors: from the workshop to a small flamenco stage, passing through the drawings of a nursery. “When the neighbors participate and take something as their own, they take care of it and respect it,” the workers comment.