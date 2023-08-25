Apartments | Detached houses fell sharply in price – the volume of transactions fell by 24 percent

Increased interest rates and costs have increased the supply of detached houses for sale and reduced their demand.

The old ones the prices of detached houses fell by 9.2 percent in April-June compared to the same period last year, says Statistics Finland. The number of transactions decreased by approximately 24 percent from last year.

According to Statistics Finland, the prices of old detached houses fell, especially in municipalities with 60,000–100,000 inhabitants and in Eastern Finland. Prices fell less in the six largest cities.

For housing finance a specialized Hypo-bank economist Juho Keskinen According to

“Increased interest rates and costs have increased the supply of detached houses for sale and at the same time reduced their demand. The sales times for single-family houses are now more than a month longer than a year ago,” Keskinen writes in his announcement.

“Even the prices of single-family houses in the capital region, which previously held their surface surprisingly well, finally fell by 11.1 percent in the spring,” Keskinen continues.

According to Keskinen, detached houses in Eastern Finland in particular have fallen in price.

“Even though the decline from the previous quarter was no longer seen, Eastern Finland’s 16.4 percent collapse is noteworthy, especially when unfulfilled deals are not directly reflected in the price statistics,” he writes.

In addition to the drop in prices, the volume of transactions also dropped significantly in April–June. A little over 3,000 deals were made at that time, compared to almost 4,000 deals a year earlier.

According to Hypo’s Central analysis, the price drop of apartment buildings and detached houses is explained by different factors. The drop in the prices of apartment buildings shows the abundant new production of previous years and the withdrawal of investors, the drop in real estate prices is mainly explained by the drop in demand, according to Keskinen.

“The rise in interest rates and the cost of living is still reflected in housing prices, but not so directly in the demographic development, which has remained strong, especially in the largest university towns,” he writes.

The new ones the prices of detached houses increased by 4.5 percent from last year.

The prices of plots for detached houses fell by 4.8 percent in the whole country from last year. There were 34 percent fewer land deals for single-family houses than at the same time last year.