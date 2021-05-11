Apartments Danske’s survey: Almost four out of five Finns believe that the environmental friendliness of an apartment will affect its price development in the future

70% of respondents to Danske Bank’s survey say that environmental factors affect the price they would be willing to pay for an apartment.

Nearly Four out of five Finns believe that the environmental friendliness of a home or housing company will affect price development in the future, according to a survey commissioned by Danske Bank at YouGov Finland.

More than half of the respondents believe that environmental friendliness will affect the value development of the home in the future to some extent. Just over a quarter of respondents believe that environmental friendliness has a large effect on price development. 70 percent of respondents say that environmental factors affect the price they would be willing to pay for an apartment.

According to the survey, more than half of Finns consider environmental friendliness to be very or fairly important in choosing an apartment. According to estimates by the Finnish Climate Panel and the Finnish Environment Institute, housing and home energy use account for about a quarter of the carbon footprint of Finnish household consumption.

Domestic Among the factors influencing environmental sustainability, the method of heating a home was considered significant by 82 per cent of the respondents to the survey, good transport connections by 74 per cent of the respondents and the energy class of the home by 68 per cent of the respondents.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents thought it was important that the apartment under consideration had undergone a plumbing renovation, or that it would not be coming any time soon. About 80 percent of the respondents considered the roof and window repairs made important.

The survey is based on the new Sustainable Home Test, which aims to help consumers study the environmental sustainability of their homes. The test was performed by Gaia Consulting and sponsored by Danske Bank.

Danske According to the bank’s press release, the service helps to outline where and how the environmental impacts of an apartment arise, how the impacts can be anticipated and how they can be affected. It takes into account, for example, home renovations, energy class, heating method and public transport.

1,003 Finns responded to a survey conducted by YouGov Finland for Danske Bank and its margin of error is three percentage points in its direction. Data were collected by e-mail from May 3 to May 5. in the YouGov Consumer Panel.