Apartments | Cheek’s luxury house went up for sale in Westend – The asking price is outrageous

Housing|Cheek’s house is the most expensive apartment for sale in Espoo.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Cheek’s seaside apartment in Espoo’s Westend is for sale. The log house designed by architect Seppo Mäntylä is currently the most expensive in Espoo. The asking price for the apartment is just under 5 million euros. However, in terms of price per square meter, the house is not among the most expensive in the capital region.

Rap artist Cheek’s ie Jare Tiihonen According to HS, the seaside house he has lived in for the past few years is for sale in Espoo’s Westend.

The apartment advertisement has been published, for example, in Oikotie in the online service.

The house is currently the most expensive residential property for sale in Espoo. The asking price is just under five million euros.

Plenty However, with its price of 16,000 euros per square meter, the house is not among the most expensive in the capital region. The most expensive apartments cost more than 25,000 square meters.

The modern log house built by Tiihonen has six rooms, an open kitchen, a wardrobe, a utility room and a sauna section. The house completed in 2020 has a little over 300 square meters.

The house, located on a 1,500 square meter beach plot, was designed by an architect Seppo Mäntylä.

Inside the dark building, precious materials have not been spared. The interiors are rich in, for example, marble.

Millions of assets created in his career, Tiihonen is one of Finland’s most successful artists.

He has said in public that he enjoys investing in apartments and that he owns several apartments in different parts of Finland.

In the investment door podcast last fall, he revealed the contents of his apartment portfolio. It includes four apartments in Helsinki and eleven in Lahti. In addition, the portfolio includes hall shares and downtown business premises.

In 2022 Tiihonen your money earnings and capital income totaling 123,017 euros. His career as a rapper ended in the summer of 2018.

HS did not reach Tiihonen’s representative or the real estate lawyer to comment on the matter.