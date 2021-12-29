Apartments An entire apartment building was put up for sale in Helsinki

An entire apartment building is for sale on Lauttasaari’s Kajavarannantie.

The house is located on a seaside plot between Kasinonranta and Takaniemi at Kajavarannantie 5.

The house was completed in 1961 and is a couple of architects Sarah and Believe the blade designed three-story stone house.

“The house has really high quality materials. The building has been well taken care of, ”said the real estate agent Kia Kurikka says.

In a house there are a total of two separate apartments, but it is possible to combine them into one apartment. The combined area of ​​the two apartments and the ground floor is 438 square meters. The plot covers an area of ​​1,002 square meters.

On the ground floor there is a common storage room, a storage room for bicycles and sports equipment, a work and hobby room with a private entrance and garages for both apartments.

The house has a total of four balconies, a ventilation balcony and a terrace, as well as a total of three indoor fireplaces and three outdoor fireplaces. In addition, the Housing Company has a common pier with a neighboring company. The spacious windows in the living rooms have a direct view of the sea.

The second floor apartment is currently leased under a lease for an indefinite period.

Kurikka says that whole apartment buildings are rarely for sale in Helsinki.

“The house has a really wonderful atmosphere and opens up to the whole sea.”

The window of the house offers a direct view of the sea.

Talon the catch price is EUR 5.5 million. The price per square meter will rise to EUR 12,554.21, which will push the record prices in Helsinki. In addition, the house’s company fee rises to more than 1,900 euros per month.

According to Kurikka, the house has aroused great interest.

The sale announcement describes that this is a great opportunity to buy the whole house from the best location in Lauttasaari. It is possible, for example, to live together for two generations, for two families or to combine the apartments into one whole.

The windows of the dining area offer a sea view.