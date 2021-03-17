In 2021, sales of housing under construction in Russia collapsed, as expected, but this has not yet affected prices – they continue to grow in all million-plus cities, without exception, follows from an analytical review prepared by experts of the Restate.ru portal (available at the disposal of Lenta.ru “).

According to experts, apartments in new buildings in Rostov-on-Don have risen in price by 13 percent since the beginning of the year. At the same time, the city remains one of the cheapest for real estate buyers (among municipalities with a population of more than a million people) – housing under construction here is four times cheaper than Moscow: 64.5 thousand rubles per square meter versus 251.6 thousand per square meter in the capital.

Nizhny Novgorod (plus 10 percent), Moscow (plus 9 percent), Ufa, Krasnoyarsk and Perm (plus 7 percent in all) were also included in the number of cities where housing increased significantly in price. In Moscow, prices rose the most in absolute terms – by 20 thousand rubles per square meter. In St. Petersburg, the growth rate of the cost of housing under construction has slowed down a little – the “square” has risen in price by 9 thousand rubles (or 5.5 percent).

“There are practically no deals on the primary market now, no calls,” analysts say. – However, the pressure on prices still continues to be exerted by the fact that more and more projects are being implemented through escrow accounts, plus the rise in prices for building materials has not gone anywhere. And we must not forget about inertia: having accelerated last year, prices cannot instantly stop. Perhaps the slowdown will occur later, and here a lot will depend on the policy of the state – whether it will continue to stimulate demand. There is no answer to this question yet ”.

Earlier, in February, Russians were reassured about the rise in apartment prices: Vice President of the Center for Strategic Development (CSR) Diana Kaplinskaya said that in 2021 the rise in housing prices in the country will stop, even if the preferential mortgage program is extended again in the summer.

