The number of active advertisements for apartment rentals in Russian cities has sharply decreased, according to the results of a study by the analytical center DOM.RF, which Izvestia reviewed on January 25. According to experts, as of January 1, 2024, there were 44 thousand proposals – almost two times lower than the level of the three previous years. The demand for rental housing is increasing, while prices have increased, analysts emphasized.

It is noted that in 2023 apartments began to be rented out faster. At the same time, in conditions of limited choice and the withdrawal of the most attractive real estate from the market, rental housing prices have risen significantly in the past year. Thus, in Moscow, the average rental rate increased by 40% over the year, to 91 thousand rubles, in St. Petersburg – by a quarter, to 44 thousand rubles, in other cities of the Russian Federation – by 18%, to 35 thousand rubles.

“After a fairly long period of rising housing prices and, at the same time, low rates, we are seeing natural consequences: the number of new rental apartments on the market has sharply decreased. At the same time, economic growth and the subsequent increase in the need to attract new employees led to an increase in demand for rental housing in large cities in 2023. As a result, rental yields returned to the high values ​​of 2021,” said Mikhail Goldberg, head of the analytical center DOM.RF.

According to him, the entry of new lots into the rental housing market from private investors is limited by the high level of rates in the economy. The profitability of alternative conservative instruments – for example, deposits, federal loan bonds – so far looks more attractive to Russians. In this regard, analysts predict that rental rates will remain high this year.

Earlier, on November 28 last year, it was reported that every second Russian renting housing would agree to pay up to 10 thousand rubles more monthly for a certain comfort. According to the Yandex Rent service, among the most popular “upgrades” are a balcony or loggia, a dishwasher and washing machine, and a large TV with a set-top box. Tenants are also willing to pay extra for accessibility to public transport, good technical equipment of the apartment, large living space, and the availability of free parking spaces near the house. Russians are least interested in designer renovations.