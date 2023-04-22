Apartment prices | Studios reveal housing investment Alho – In Helsinki, prices fell by almost 16 percent

A lull in the housing market may be reflected in drastic fluctuations in the square footage prices of apartments. Banks are reminded that monthly changes should be treated with caution.

Investors the prices of popular old apartment buildings have fluctuated wildly.

The statistics of the Central Association of Real Estate Agents (KVKL) reveal that, for example, in Helsinki, the prices of old apartment buildings fell by almost 16 percent in March compared to the same time last year.

Turku saw an almost 30 percent collapse in February compared to February last year. In March, there was already an increase of almost one percent compared to March of last year.

What is the reason for such a drastic price fluctuation?

OP’s economist Joona Widgrén urges to be cautious when looking at square meter prices, as they may seem to have large fluctuations on a monthly basis.

He reminds that the square meter prices of apartments do not take into account, for example, whether the apartment is far from or close to the city center. In this context, KVKL’s average square footage prices are not quality-standardized, so they do not take into account variations in, for example, the condition of apartments.

Widgrén has not paid attention to the fact that the situation in Turku is somehow exceptionally bad. Instead, he too has noticed that monthly prices have fluctuated in Turku.

Rough fluctuations may also be explained by trade volumes, Nordea’s economist Juho Kostiainen resemble. The housing market is currently dormant, so lower sales volumes may result in square meter prices fluctuating more than usual.

In general, apartments currently change owners more lazily than usual. Housing transactions are now about 20–25 percent less than normal.

In KVKL’s trade statistics, the trade volumes of apartments fell even more sharply in Turku. In February, the prices of studio apartments fell by almost 30 percent.

On the other hand, the decline can also be seen in Turku’s sales volumes.

In February, there were 19 sales of old apartment units in Turku and 51 sales of duplexes. In the same month last year, 42 studio apartments and 82 two-bedroom apartments were sold.

In the case of March, the trade volumes do not differ as dramatically, even though there were clearly fewer trades this year. At the same time, the prices of old apartments rose by about one percent.

Its on the other hand, in Helsinki, the decrease in the prices of studio apartments does not lead to similar large changes in transaction volumes.

In March, the average price per square meter of old apartment buildings fell by almost 16 percent compared to a year ago. A total of 110 apartments were sold, compared to 127 sales a year earlier.

“There is a lot of fluctuation in monthly data. I wouldn’t draw conclusions that go too far,” says Kostiainen.

Kostiainen urges to look at the development of prices on a quarterly basis.

In February HS reportsthat the housing investment bubble has burst.

According to Kostiainen, the supply has increased, which can be seen in the empty months. If the tenant moves, the apartment will be empty for a while before the next one.

In recent years, apartment prices rose rapidly, but the rent level did not keep up. When interest rates were at zero, enthusiasm arose around housing investment.

Housing investment debt looked like a semi-free loan during zero interest rates that could be used for drastic leverage.

Now the situation has changed with the rise in interest rates and the extra enthusiasm has subsided. With these principles, it can be concluded that the investment housing bubble has burst.

Juhana Brotherus is somewhat skeptical about the use of the term bubble. Brotherus moved from the mortgage lender Hypo to become the chief economist of Suomen Yrittäjai after Easter.

“There’s no need to overdramatize the matter, even though it’s a clear correction movement. The corona drug melted away. In small apartments, the prices fell a little more,” says Brotherus.

of KVKL the data also includes limitations that may partially explain the drastic fluctuations. The coverage is around 80–90 percent, so not all completed housing transactions are reflected in the figures.

For example, Hitas and Ara apartments and right-of-occupancy apartments are not shown in the figures.