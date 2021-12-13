The tenants were only able to go home around 7 am. The fire most likely caused by a short circuit

Genoa – Fear at dawn in via della Cella, in Sampierdarena, per an early fire in an apartment. The owner raised the alarm around 5.30 in the morning: she called 115 and fled outside.

When the firefighters arrived, the fire, probably resulting from a short circuit, had paid off the air of the house is unbreathable.

The firefighters put out the flames in a short time but due to the smoke they had to evacuate the whole building.

The traffic police, the soldiers of various public assistance and the 118 staff also intervened. The tenants of the condominium were only able to return to their homes around 7 in the morning.