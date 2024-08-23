Ulyanovsk court seizes apartment of defendant in Crimean Bridge terrorist attack case

The court has seized the apartment of one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, writes RIA Novosti with reference to law enforcement agencies.

This implies a ban on sales and other types of real estate transactions. We are talking about an apartment in Ulyanovsk with an area of ​​63 square meters. The cadastral value of the property is 1.8 million rubles.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge occurred on October 8, 2022. Then, a truck exploded on the bridge, seven fuel tanks of a train caught fire, and two car spans collapsed.

Four days later, the FSB reported the arrest of five Russians, an Armenian citizen and two Ukrainians involved in transporting the explosives. They deny their guilt in committing the terrorist act.